Leaf pickup ends this week in Seymour

At least one person has died from the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, reports The Washington Post. “Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations, and sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson said while on a visit to a vaccination clinic in Paddington, London, reports CNBC News.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO