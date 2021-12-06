ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager who rammed a car into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, seriously injuring...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

A New Airport Is Being Proposed to Serve Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority

A new airport that would be the first ever owned by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority may sound improbable given the years of conflict between the two peoples, but it could eventually come to light. In a recent proposal, Israel’s regional cooperation minister Issawi Frej is advocating for an airport to be constructed in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot, where an airport used to exist during the British Mandate period but has since been abandoned. It’s an area on the side of the pre-Six-Day-War boundary that was annexed by Israel when Jerusalem’s borders expanded in 1967.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Checkpoint#Israeli#Reuters#Tulkarem#The Defence Ministry#Lincoln Feast
AFP

Palestinians in West Bank villages hold municipal polls

Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank voted Saturday in municipal polls boycotted by the main opposition Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza, in protest at the indefinite postponement of a general election. The militant group, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, is boycotting the vote in protest at president Mahmud Abbas's indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for earlier this year.
MIDDLE EAST
94.3 Jack FM

Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem, Palestinian assailant shot dead

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli outside Jerusalem’s walled Old City on Saturday before he was shot and killed by security forces at the scene, Israeli and Palestinian sources said. A video released by Israeli police appears to show a man crossing a street and then turning around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Hate crime' attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians spike in the West Bank

SOUTH HEBRON HILLS, West Bank - Israeli settlers have dramatically increased their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank over recent months, with violent incidents up about 150 percent in the past two years, according to data presented by the Israeli military at a defense ministry meeting this month. A...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

2 Palestinians killed during funeral in Lebanon refugee camp

At least two Palestinians were killed and several injured after gunfire broke out during the Sunday funeral of a Hamas member killed in a refugee camp days earlier, Lebanon s state news agency, Palestinian and Lebanese officials said.The National News Agency said two were killed and seven were injured when what it described as an “altercation” broke out during the Hamas-organized funeral.The source of the gunfire was not immediately clear in the tense Burj Shamali camp, which was rocked by a series of explosions late Friday that killed the Hamas member. The cause of the explosions was also disputed....
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Three Hamas members shot dead at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Three members of Hamas died Sunday when shooting erupted at the funeral procession of a member of the Islamist movement in a South Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp, the group said. Hamas official Raafat al-Murra said militants from the rival Fatah movement "shot at the funeral procession" of a Palestinian killed in a blast Friday at the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre. Six people were wounded, he said. A camp resident told AFP an armed clash followed the shooting and that elements of both Fatah and Hamas had been deployed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Wounded in Suspected West Bank Car-ramming, Driver Shot and Killed

An Israeli security guard was seriously wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint early Monday morning, security officials said. The driver of the vehicle was shot and “neutralized.”. The incident occurred at about 1.30 a.m at the Te’enim checkpoint near the West Bank city of Tulkarem....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Initial Response To Hamas Rocket Attacks

Of the attitudes of the international community towards Israel, one of the. most maddening is criticism of Israeli reaction to the terrorist rocket. attacks launched by Hamas — and the lack of international condemnation of. those rocket attacks themselves, deliberately launched against civilian. We criticize the West for its lack...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

Arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, killing and wounding a number of people, the state-run National News Agency reported. A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Earlier Friday, camp residents said explosions shook the camp, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Ambulances rushed to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy