Forex Today: Dollar rebounds with yields amid a quiet start to the US inflation week

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO