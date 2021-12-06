ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: Dollar rebounds with yields amid a quiet start to the US inflation week

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Monday, December 6:. The market mood remains cautiously optimistic, as investors assess the implications of faster Fed’s tightening and tapering against the incoming encouraging news on the Omicron covid variant. Bloomberg reported that the new variant cases have surged South Africa,...

FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Markets turn cautious ahead of tomorrow's US CPI

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Anthony Fauci
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Are Higher Following Rebound This Week

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday after the market made a comeback from last week's market rout. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.8 basis points to 1.528%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 20.6 basis points to reach 1.901%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation on Friday is forecast to be a little higher

Outlook: Ahead of the JOLTS report today, ZipRecruiter reports the lowest ratio of unemployed to openings ever seen. According to the WSJ, there are about 6.9 million unemployed and seeking work but 11 million job openings. This is the closest thing we have to Japan’s applicants-to-jobs ratio, a valuable measure of labor market tightness.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stays soft, with Omicron still top of mind

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar failed to pick up ground on most major peers on Thursday as markets saw optimism in early data hinting the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus may not be as bad as feared, even as new COVID-19 restrictions in Britain hurt the sterling.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations print four-day rebound from early October lows

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, rise to the highest level in December during the four-day run-up by the end of Wednesday’s North American session, per the data source Reuters. In doing so, the inflation gauge...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar finds its feet amid tepid risk tone, mixed Omicron news

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 9:. The market mood remains tepid amid mixed headlines on the Omicron covid variant globally. Renewed geopolitical tensions between US and Iran amid looming American-Sino woes also temper the risk sentiment. On the Omicron front, a Japanese study revealed that...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Market update: Stocks extend gains

USD (USDIndex settled at 96.10) as risk appetite continued to improve, with global stock markets strengthening following Wall Street higher, with Topix and JPN225 posting gains of 0.6% and 1.4%. – The BOJ bought a total of 1.025 trillion yen ($9.03 billion) JGBs. Reuters: Intel’s INTC.O announcement of plans to...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: British Pound Hits 2021 Low

The British pound fell to a new 2021 low against the US dollar as the British government is rocked by a scandal indicating failure by government officials in the Prime Minister’s office seemingly breaching coronavirus restrictions, as new cases in the UK continue to rise and the government announces new coronavirus restrictions to considerable public disquiet.
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar wilts, Gold shines amid Omicron covid optimism, BOC in focus

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 8:. Increasing scientific evidence that the new Omicron covid variant is less aggressive and, therefore, could pose limited risk to the global economic recovery continues to underpin the market mood. The Asian stocks tracked the rally in Wall Street overnight while the S&P 500 futures advanced 0.40% so far.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index retreats from weekly top on softer yields, eyes Friday's CPI

US Dollar Index (DXY) steps back from the week’s high, pressured around intraday low near 96.25 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge tracks US Treasury yields to the south amid fresh challenges to the market sentiment, as well as due to the absence of major catalysts at home.
MARKETS

