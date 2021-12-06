ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly bid inside bear flag, 0.7005 is the key

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD consolidates recent losses inside bearish chart pattern. Monthly resistance line, 200-SMA also challenge bulls, RSI hints at further grinding towards the south. November 2020 low acts as extra support before theoretical target near 0.6825. AUD/USD...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD to outperform gold in 2022 – ANZ

The electronic and solar sectors are set to support silver throughout the next year. Economists at ANZ Bank expect XAG/USD to find a floor around $20.80 and outperform gold in 2022. “Silver is likely to largely follow gold, but the market balance looks supportive through 2022.”. “We expect fabrication demand...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles

EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in two weeks inside a choppy range. Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyer hopeful. Six-week-old descending trend line joins nearby horizontal hurdle to challenge upside. Ascending triangles formation could offer fresh yearly low on break of 1.1240. EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after...
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Drops Below $165 as Bears are Back

The Litecoin price prediction witnesses a slight drop today, amounting to a 7.12% loss with a current trading price around $153.44. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $153.44, down 7.12% on a day-to-day basis. The coin is seen heading towards the downside as the price is ready to break below the lower boundary of the channel. LTC/USD continues to move within a short-term bearish trend amid low volatility. If the market regains positive momentum, LTC price may continue to respect the channel pattern. Otherwise, more breakdowns may come to focus.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Price Analysis#Bear Flag#Aud Usd#Rsi#European#Aussie
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears looking for a discount and a break below 1.3205

GBP/USD bulls are stepping in at a critical level on the charts. A break of 1.3205 is on the cards for the sessions ahead if bears commit below 1.3230s. Cable is on moving in on critical resistance within a broader downtrend that would be expected to extend lower. The bears will likely be encouraged further on a break below 1.3205 in the coming sessions. The following illustrates the outlook in a top-down analysis starting with the daily chart:
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD is bulish for the next 24 hours

Vechain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD retraced to $0.09 overnight. VET/USD is currently trading at $0.0916. Vechain price analysis is bullish today as we expect another attempt to break above $0.10 to follow over the next 24 hours after a higher low was set at $0.09 overnight. Therefore, VET/USD could see the next major resistance around $0.11 reached by the end of the week, as we anticipate a breakout higher.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Breaks resistance levels

The surge, which was caused by the Reserve Bank of Australia rate statement, eventually broke previous high levels, the 200-hour simple moving average, the channel down pattern and the weekly R1 simple moving average. Namely, all resistance was broken by the adjustment to the news about the future of the monetary policy of the Australian central bank.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking to run through the 114 area

USD/JPY bulls moving in and eye a restest towards 115.20. On the downside, 112.50 is an important level worth noting. USD/JPY has corrected to into hourly support which gives rise to bullish prospects for the sessions ahead. The following illustrates, in a top-down analysis, the potential for a restest of the 114 area towards 115.20.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Battles five-week-old hurdle on upbeat China inflation data

AUD/JPY bounces off intraday low as China posts biggest CPI jump since August 2020. Momentum line, sustained break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level favor bullish bias. 100-DMA, September’s high add to the upside filters before 200-DMA. AUD/JPY wavers around 81.50, despite the latest rebound from intraday low, during early...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double-top target reached at 0.9200

The USD/CHF edges down amid risk-on market mood, which usually favors the greenback. The US Dollar Index failed to reclaim the 96 figure, which sits at 95.94 as the New York session winds down. USD/CHF Price Forecast: The near-term is tilted to the downside, though a break under 0.9200 is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD shows bearish sequence

Commodity currencies have been in the decline this year against US Dollar as a result of market’s expectation of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle. A falling Australian Dollar will make imported products more expensive, resulting in price increase and adding to existing inflationary pressure. The higher the inflation rate, the faster the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) need to bring forward the first increase in cash rate. The Melbourne Institute monthly inflation gauge rose by 0.3 per cent in November to be up 3.1 per cent on the year. A sustained build up in inflation will bring forward the tightening cycle which then should eventually provide support in the Australian Dollar. In the meantime however, the Australian Dollar can continue to see selling pressure against US Dollar as a result of the divergence in monetary policy.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish momentum in play, bulls to buy the dip

The 61.8% golden ratio and the old resistance could be on the cards. This comes in just below 0.7150. Below there, the daily support structure will instead be in focus near 0.7110. Ahead of the last key events for the pair this week, including Chinese inflation data today and US...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on $15.65 break

USD/ZAR snaps three-day downtrend, sidelined around late November lows. Bearish MACD, 20-DMA break favor sellers to brace for a bumpy road. USD/ZAR struggles to keep the corrective pullback from a three-week low of around $15.72 during early Thursday morning in Europe. The South African currency (ZAR) pair refreshed multi-day low...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to monthly support around 0.9200

USD/CHF eases from intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend. Sustained trading below key SMAs, bearish MACD signals favor sellers. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, short-term rising trend line test further downside. USD/CHF drops back to 0.9200 after consolidating the two-day losses during early Thursday in Asia. The Swiss currency (CHF) pair remains below...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top as bulls cheer 0.7110 breakout

AUD/USD prints three-day rebound from yearly bottom, rises one-week high at the latest. Clear break of 10-DMA, descending trend channel favor buyers. RSI, MACD conditions add to the bullish bias targeting 10-week-old horizontal resistance. Lows marked during November 2020, December 2021 offer strong support. AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh...
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Moonriver Price Analysis: MOVR Crypto Price is Under Bears Grip

The MOVR crypto price moves below the several EMA’s during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $49 million. MOVR/BTC pair is trading negative by -20.2% at 0.00393344 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) containing 20,50,100,200 In the MOVR crypto daily price chart, it is a reliable support for currency price...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws near 1.3250, bearish pennant in focus

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses, picks up bids around yearly low. Bearish chart pattern, absence of oversold RSI keep sellers hopeful. Key SMAs, monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters. GBP/USD grinds lower despite picking up bids to 1.3250 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair remains pressured for the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Renews monthly low inside seven-week-old bearish channel

USD/CNH takes offers to refresh multiday low, down for second consecutive day. RSI, Momentum hints at further weakness before the bounce. Channel’s support, yearly bottom act as the key levels for bears to watch, 20-DMA guards immediate upside. USD/CNH stands on the slippery ground near $6.3590, down 0.10% intraday as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is leveling off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1253. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1296. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy