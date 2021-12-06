ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Pacific Chorale’s “The Wayfaring Project” Original Film Concert to Air on PBS SoCal & KCET

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Jeff DolenProductions) Pacific Chorale will present its much anticipated original film concert “The Wayfaring Stranger Project” on PBS SoCal on Dec. 17 at 8 pm...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Heartbeat Opera to Present ‘Fidelio’ Tour

New York’s Heartbeat Opera is set to mount a four-city tour of its 2018 adaptation of Beethoven’s masterpiece, “Fidelio,” which Heartbeat Artistic Director Ethan Heard conceived for the era of Black Lives Matter. In Heartbeat’s production, Leonore is now “Leah,” a young Black woman, and her...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Grange Park Opera To Present Film Version of ‘Gianni Schicchi’

(Credit: Richard Lewisohn) The Grange Park Opera has announced that it will present a film version of Puccini’s comic masterpiece “Gianni Schicchi.”. “Though the real Donati family and Schicchi lived in the early 1300s, and Puccini set his opera at that time, we are depicting a greedy family and a rogue of today. However, our Schicchi is a loveable rogue, as this simply makes the saga even funnier,” said Grange Park Opera CEO Wasfi Kani. “Also, some of the societal attitudes and personal failings that inspired Dante, then Puccini remain very much apparent today. They are what drove the storylines such TV shows as Dynasty and The Sopranos, in which the machinations of the Carringtons and juggling the work-life balance as a criminal, inevitably come with consequences. Perfect themes for the genre of opera,” added Kani.
TV SHOWS
Wicked Local

Choral Art Society Artistic Director talks music, gender and upcoming concert

Danica Buckley’s connection to music goes back to when she was three years old and would sing with her mother at the piano. “As I got older, we spent hours going through all the musical theater songbooks we had, all the classics of the American Songbook, and some older, quite obscure songs,” she said. “I used to memorize musicals after school. I have a head full of Rodgers and Hammerstein and many others.”
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.s. Bach
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Randall Thompson
Person
Dolly Parton
Antelope Valley Press

AV Master Chorale joins TSO for holiday concert

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. G. Finzi’s “In Terra Pax,” is first on the program. It is based on a poem by...
TEHACHAPI, CA
valleyjournals.com

Draper Philharmonic and Choral Society reprises original musical experience ‘King of Kings’

The Draper Philharmonic and Choral Society, directed by Sherri Jensen, last performed “King of Kings” in 2019. (Photo courtesy Sherri Jensen/Draper Philharmonic and Choral Society) In 2019, Draper Philharmonic and Choral Society premiered a new Christmas musical experience, “King of Kings.” Written by two young Draper composers, Tyler Teerlink and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
operawire.com

Pittsburgh Opera To Present World Premiere of ‘In a Grove’

(Credit: Pittsburgh Opera official website) Pittsburgh Opera has announced that it will stage the world premiere of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann’s opera “In a Grove.”. “In a Grove” is based on a short story of the same name by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and follows seven witness testimonies to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Pacific Symphony#Pacific Chorale#Air#Pbs Socal Kcet#Southland
operawire.com

Elizabeth DeShong, Amanda Forsythe, Michael Sumuel Headline Music of the Baroque Winter/Spring 2022 Concerts

Chicago’s Music of the Baroque (MOB) has lined up five concerts as its season continues into winter and spring 2022. Here are the vocal performances MOB has slated. “Classical Heroines,” conducted by Nicholas Kraemer, features baroque specialist, soprano Amanda Forsythe singing Cleopatra’s aria “Da tempeste” from Händel’s “Giulio Cesare,” Haydn’s “Scena di Berenice,” Dido’s famous lament from Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas,” and others.
MUSIC
fredonia.edu

Holiday Choral Concert on Saturday also to be featured on PBS

Classic songs of the season – along with several new ones – will fill King Concert Hall at the annual Holiday Choral Concert by three School of Music student ensembles at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. The concert will also be recorded and produced as a...
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Soprano Jurate Švedaitė and Moniuszko Choir Highlight Annual Free Polish Christmas Concert Celebration

(Credit: Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra official website) The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced that it will present its free Annual Polish Christmas Concert Celebration at First Church of Christ Congregational in New Britain. The concert, which is set for Dec. 17, 2021, will feature soprano Jurate Švedaitė and Moniuszko...
RELIGION
operawire.com

Olga Neuwirth Receives Grawemeyer Award For Music Composition

(Credit: © Priska Ketterer) Austrian composer and multimedia artist Olga Neuwirth was awarded the 2022 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, which includes a $100,000 cash prize. Neuwirth was honored for the composition of the opera “Orlando” which had its world premiere at the Wiener Staatsoper in...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Boulder Bach Festival to Present Zachary Carrettín’s Handel’s ‘Messiah’ & Corelli’s ‘Concerto Noel’

Boulder Bach Festival is set to present a double bill of Zachary’s Carrettín’s arrangement of Handel’s “Messiah” and Arcangel Corelli’s “Concerto Noel” at the Broomfield Auditorium in Broomfield, CO on Dec. 17 and 19. This unique arrangement of “Messiah” will be performed with one-per-part by instrumental and vocal soloists.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Daily Leader

IWU School of Music to present Christmas choral concert

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s School of Music will present its annual Christmas Choral Concert on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, located at 704 N. Main Street, in Bloomington. The event is open to the public. Tickets are not required, but a suggested donation for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
funcheap.com

Marin Symphony: Holiday Choral Concerts

Traditional and contemporary holiday music and carols with the Marin Symphony Chamber Chorus, directed by Kevin Fox, in the beautiful setting of Saint Raphael’s Church. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
MUSIC
Northern Virginia Daily

Valley Chorale to sing about 'brighter future' in free concerts

Valley Chorale of Front Royal has gone through several changes over the last few years. Having changed its name in 2018, introduced more contemporary music in 2019 and survived a pandemic in 2020, the community choir is excited to return to the stage this holiday season for its three-night performance of “This Shining Night.”
FRONT ROYAL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy