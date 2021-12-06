Pacific Chorale’s “The Wayfaring Project” Original Film Concert to Air on PBS SoCal & KCET

(Credit: Richard Lewisohn) The Grange Park Opera has announced that it will present a film version of Puccini’s comic masterpiece “Gianni Schicchi.”. “Though the real Donati family and Schicchi lived in the early 1300s, and Puccini set his opera at that time, we are depicting a greedy family and a rogue of today. However, our Schicchi is a loveable rogue, as this simply makes the saga even funnier,” said Grange Park Opera CEO Wasfi Kani. “Also, some of the societal attitudes and personal failings that inspired Dante, then Puccini remain very much apparent today. They are what drove the storylines such TV shows as Dynasty and The Sopranos, in which the machinations of the Carringtons and juggling the work-life balance as a criminal, inevitably come with consequences. Perfect themes for the genre of opera,” added Kani.

