ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron shouldn’t cancel year-end holiday plans, Fauci says

By Jinshan Hong, Bloomberg News
Newsbug.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The arrival of the highly mutated omicron variant in the U.S. shouldn’t cancel end-of-year holiday plans for fully vaccinated Americans, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor said. “If you are vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, enjoy the holidays,” said Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S....

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Fauci on Omicron variant: “We should not be freaking out”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is asking the public not to panic while scientists around the world rush to understand the threat posed by Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa. President Biden’s chief medical adviser said it’s going to take some time — perhaps a couple of weeks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Channel 3000

Fauci says he doesn’t expect more travel restrictions even if Omicron variant proves more contagious and deadly

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Monday that he doesn’t anticipate the United States will implement additional travel restrictions even if the Omicron variant proves worse than previous strains of Covid-19. President Joe Biden announced last week that the US would restrict travel from South Africa,...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
investing.com

Fauci says can't predict if Omicron will become dominant variant in U.S

(Reuters) - The United States' top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Monday it could not yet be predicted if the Omicron COVID-19 variant will become the dominant variant in the country. Fauci made the remarks in a CNN interview, where he also reiterated that the United States was...
BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

Fauci says he won’t be surprised if omicron variant already arrived in the U.S.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said COVID-19’s omicron variant may well already have arrived in the U.S. “I would not be surprised if it is,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Weekend Today” on Saturday. “We have not detected yet,” but when a virus shows “this degree of transmissibility” it “almost invariably ultimately is going to go essentially all over,” he said.
U.S. POLITICS
KLEWTV

'Keep your plans': Infectious disease expert says omicron won't put holidays on hold

WASHINGTON (TND) — Officials across the U.S. are telling Americans to remain calm, but as more states report cases of the omicron variant, the uncertainty is growing. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University joined The National Desk’s Megan O’Halloran Thursday night to provide more information on why this variant in particular is getting so much attention and what things will look like going forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kurv.com

Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Wait To Get Boosted In Light Of Omicron Variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to get boosted although not much is known yet about the newly discovered Omicron variant. Appearing on NBC Meet the Press, President Biden’s chief medical adviser urged the fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 booster shots regardless of potential tweaks which may be made to vaccines.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
FOXBusiness

Omicron variant shouldn't alarm Americans, former HHS secretary says

Former Heath and Human Services secretary and Georgia congressman Dr. Tom Price told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday Americans do not need to "fear" the omicron variant since vaccination rates in the U.S. have been successful. DR. TOM PRICE: …These types of variants are to be expected – this is...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#Cnn#Southern African
deseret.com

Omicron lacks ‘great degree of severity,’ says Fauci

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus comes with the lack of knowledge about its transmissibility and the effectiveness of vaccines against it. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that the preliminary findings are encouraging during his Sunday appearance on CNN. He said that while it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy