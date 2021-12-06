ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cry me a river! Did you know these songs had so much shade?!

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased in 2017, the song is about fighting against bullies and uses basketball metaphors to talk about overcoming hateful people and thriving. Multiple outlets suspected...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: MY DISCO, ‘StVO’

As Melbourne experimental outfit MY DISCO unveil their latest full-length album, the veteran group have shared a video for their latest single, the visceral “StVO”. Having last released a new album by way of 2019’s Environment, MY DISCO have spent the last couple of years working towards the release of their newest effort, Alter Schwede,
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Song You Need to Know: Musclecars, ‘Shelter’

Musclecars’ “Shelter” is airy and urgent. The production is uncluttered; the piano refuses to settle on any easily memorable vamp; singer Brandon Markell Holmes unfurls long, wordless ad-libs in daredevil falsetto, content to take his time and play around in the upper register. Later, all the parts start to coalesce, and shattering cymbals add more heft. The percussion spurs Holmes towards exhortation; where his three syllable lines — “holding me, touching me, loving me” — initially sounded wistful, they start to hit like commands.
MUSIC
Wired

The Real Reason Hold Music Bothers You So Much

Everyone knows the drill: Dial, then wait. Then wait some more, as a nondescript but vaguely irritating tune drones on. If customer surveys are to be believed, many people will lose whole days of their lives listening in limbo, humming the same song on repeat, hearing promises that their call is very important and that the next available representative will be with them shortly.
MUSIC
Person
Taylor Swift
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: DECAPITATORS, ‘Shadowpuppet’

Having spent a few years offering up a sound they self-describe as “indie music from the upside-down”, Sydney outfit DECAPITATORS have unveiled their latest single, “Shadowpuppet”. Having originally formed on Otres beach in Cambodia, DECAPITATORS offer something of a manic indie-rock sound, featuring poignant sounds that range from tongue-in-cheek ballads...
MUSIC
The Independent

Forbes 2021: Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are the most powerful women in music

Singers Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are among Forbes’ top 100 list of the world’s most powerful women in 2021.On Tuesday (7 December), Forbes released its annual list and a total of 15 women from media and entertainment were honoured. Rihanna, who was recently named National Hero of the newly founded republic of Barbados, came in at No 68 on the list. Forbes also revealed the “Diamonds” singer is now a billionaire, courtesy the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. Co-owned by French luxury retailer LVMH, the beauty brand raked in over $550m (approximately £415m) in revenue in...
MUSIC
#Basketball#Bullying#Cry Me A River
Daily Mail

Prince William cringes over how Taylor Swift led him on stage 'like a puppy' for surprise Livin' on a Prayer performance with US singer and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song: ‘Loves The Game More Than Me’

In her new single ‘Player of Games’, Grimes appears to take aim at her video game-loving ex Elon Musk. Grimes isn’t holding back! The 33-year-old musician appeared to be shading her ex Elon Musk in her new break-up song “Player of Games”. Throughout the techno-driven track, Grimes — who broke up with the Tesla founder in September after three years together — sings about her romance with a video-game enthusiast. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” the Canadian songstress belts out.
VIDEO GAMES
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
The Monroe News

If you knew how much time you had left

I reconnected with an old friend recently. Though we don't connect often, when we do, it's always life-giving. We spoke about many things, but in particular, we marveled at how quickly time had gotten away from us. He shared that recently he was reading some documents from his financial advisor, included in which was a mortality table (life-expectancy chart).
MONROE, MI
Complex

Kim Kardashian Remembers Virgil Abloh: ‘You Always Gave So Much’

Kim Kardashian is saluting the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh. The businesswoman and friend of the fashion mastermind/longtime Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram to share a thoughtful post about Abloh, who died over the weekend at age 41 after a two-year cancer battle. Her caption began with the statement that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” as she added that she “can’t help but ask why.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
udiscovermusic.com

So You Think You Know Lou Reed?

From his groundbreaking work with The Velvet Underground to releasing numerous classics as a solo artist, Lou Reed is one of the most influential figures in rock and roll. But how well do you know the downtown New York singer-songwriter’s life? “Take a walk on the wild side” with this quiz to find out!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Signs, There’s So Much Drama In The Forecast This Week

With just a few weeks left of 2021, you may feel eager to get to the end of this year so you can start focusing on the next one. However, so many twists and turns are heading your way, so don’t be surprised if there’s still more drama on your radar. The month of December is smoldering with intense astrology, and this week, you may start to feel the tension rising. And if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, then the week of December 6, 2021 might be much more stressful than you were hoping for.
ASTRONOMY
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Boo Seeka, ‘Dream’

A few months on from the release of “Tripwire”, and with Ben Gumbleton steering. forward as a solo project, he’s now unveiled his latest single by way of “Dream”. A track that feels almost custom-built for deeper listening via headphones, “Dream” sees an eclectic mix of hazy electronic instrumentals paired by a driving beat, before it erupts into a euphoric chorus, and sets itself up as an instant classic.
MUSIC

