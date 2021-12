Pianist and Composer Vijay Iyer and Festival Orchestra musicians join Koh for an innovative program. The Sun Valley Music Festival announces that violinist Jennifer Koh will curate the Festival’s 2022 Winter Season, which will be held from February 24-26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, within the world-renowned ski destination area of Sun Valley, Idaho. The performances will feature familiar works as well as refreshingly new compositions, taking full advantage of the venue’s technology and acoustics to create an ambience and soundscape that enhances the audiences’ experience. Like all Festival concerts (with the exception of the Gala Fundraising Concert in the summer) admission is free.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO