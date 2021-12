(Credit: © Gregor Hohenberg / Sony Music) Tenor Jonas Kaufmann has postponed his “Christmas with Jonas Kaufmann” concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 16, 2021. “I am so sad and disappointed not to be able to perform my Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall next week. Christmas is such a special time, and this year more than ever we all need to come together to celebrate and create happy holiday memories. Unfortunately the travel restrictions and changing situation with Coronavirus mean that the wonderful German State Philharmonic cannot travel to London, which means we cannot go ahead. I’m so sorry to all the wonderful people who booked tickets, hope to see you for the new date, and wish you all a very happy Christmas,” said Kaufmann in a statement.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO