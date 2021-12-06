ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

A Lot Can Happen Over Dinner

By Shrabona Ghosh
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. All great change in America begins at the dinner table, said Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the US. When a few friends in New York were about to pay their dinner bills, it led to the genesis of...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Entrepreneur

New Data Shows Startups Prefer Keyword-Based Descriptive Domain Names

For the past few decades, it was assumed that rising startups would opt for exact brand match domain names ending in the legacy top-level domain (TLD) .com as soon as they could fund the acquisition. Recently released data, however, is challenging this notion. According to data recently shared by Marc Köhlbrugge, founder of the startup launch platform BetaList, early-stage startups are choosing descriptive domains more frequently than in previous years.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Penny Stocks To Buy For A Short Squeeze? 5 To Watch Now

One of the hottest trends in the stock market today has penny stock traders looking for short squeezes. Thanks to extensive breakouts from the likes of AMC Entertainment, GameStop, and plenty of others, the market metrics of this trend have led to huge making money potential. One of the reasons for this is the short-term moves made by these types of stocks. But, first, what is a short squeeze, and why should it matter?
STOCKS
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Entrepreneur Media#Indian
knowtechie.com

Alexa can now tell you what to eat for dinner

Amazon’s Alexa has steadily gained new skills in the seven years she’s been around, and this month brings some great additions. There’s something for almost everyone here, from help keeping your medications stocked to new sound detection options. There’s even a way to figure out what to eat for dinner.
RECIPES
BGR.com

$500 stimulus checks are coming this month – see if you qualify

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals that are ending today As we head towards the end of 2021, and the last instances for the year of the federal government sending out stimulus payments to millions of Americans, there’s an important stimulus check update to keep in mind. Just because the final such check the federal government issues is coming on December 15 (more on that in a moment), that doesn’t signal the end of all such payments. Depending on where a person lives, for example, there are a number of checks going out from individual states. And even at the...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Bringing Brake-less Solutions For New Founders

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A friendship from college soon blossomed into a business partnership. “Me and my co-founders met at IIT-Bombay and also worked together at my previous startup TaskBob. Post TaskBob, I went on to work with SAIF as a venture capital (VC) investor. My time at SAIF made me realize VC money is not always the ideal form of capital for founders. It leads to founder dilution which can be extremely expensive in the long run. I strongly felt the need for a fast, flexible and non-dilutive source of capital for new-age founders. That's what led to the genesis of Velocity,” said Abhiroop Medhekar, CEO and co-founder of Velocity.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Entrepreneur

Lernern Raises $1 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Lernern, an edtech company providing apprenticeship, upskilling and further education opportunities to blue-collar workers, has raised a total of $1 million from its investors in Seed funding. “Having co-founded and led one of India’s leading skill development companies, Gram Tarang,...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Kitchen Automation Is Revolutionizing the Food Industry

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Since the pandemic, the restaurant industry has been forced to up its game to ensure business continuity. Commercial kitchens are today adopting digital advancements faster than ever. Be it a robotic arm that flips pizzas or serves or robots that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Entrepreneur

Platzi raises investment round for 60 million dollars

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The professional education platform Platzi announced the lifting of a Series B investment round for 60 million dollars with which it plans to become the most consolidated Edtech in Latin America and expand its educational offerings in Portuguese, English and Spanish.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3 Internet Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Internet – Content industry is suffering from the coronavirus-led chaos that has affected industries like travel. However, the pandemic has opened up new channels of growth for Internet content providers. The industry participants have witnessed solid demand for e-commerce services from home-confined consumers amid lockdowns and restrictions on traveling. Moreover, resurgence in digital advertising is a key catalyst.
MARKETS
pymnts

How Consumers Pay for the Half-Trillion Dollars They Spend Every Month

Consumers in the United States spend a collective $555 billion each month buying groceries, food, retail products and travel-related purchases — and the way they pay is changing faster than the tides. The prolonged public health and economic crisis has had consumers going in and o. ut of lockdowns, rethinking...
RETAIL
The Register-Guard

Repair legacy of racism: Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Race-based reparations would be a step backward. Wealth in America is undeniably divided along racial lines. Consider that the 2019 Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances found that white families on average are eight times wealthier than Black families.  ...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy