A Lot Can Happen Over Dinner

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A friendship from college soon blossomed into a business partnership. “Me and my co-founders met at IIT-Bombay and also worked together at my previous startup TaskBob. Post TaskBob, I went on to work with SAIF as a venture capital (VC) investor. My time at SAIF made me realize VC money is not always the ideal form of capital for founders. It leads to founder dilution which can be extremely expensive in the long run. I strongly felt the need for a fast, flexible and non-dilutive source of capital for new-age founders. That's what led to the genesis of Velocity,” said Abhiroop Medhekar, CEO and co-founder of Velocity.
