Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 3,000 on Wednesday, and state health officials confirmed 11 more coronavirus-related deaths. Active cases have spiked in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and they've been fluctuating in recent weeks between a few hundred below 3,000 and a few hundred above that mark. They were at 3,038 on Wednesday, with 485 in Burleigh-Morton counties, where cases have been fluctuating above and below 500.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO