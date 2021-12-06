Washington's Logan Thomas done for year with knee injury?

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates with Washington Football Team tight end John Bates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a trying year for Thomas, who just returned from a hamstring injury last week. In his six of 12 possible games this season, Thomas has caught 18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. That’s hardly the encore he expected after his career year in 2020 — 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Washington is still without No. 2 TE Ricky Seals-Jones. Seals-Jones saw the bulk of Washington’s TE targets after Thomas’ hammy injury, tallying 23 grabs for 230 yards and two scores in nine games. However, he’s been out since Week 10 thanks to a lingering hip issue. That leaves WFT with Sammis Reyes and fourth-round pick John Bates as its only healthy options.

In addition to the ACL, Thomas “likely” tore his MCL as well, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (Twitter link). That could further complicate Thomas’ rehab and prevent him from joining the WFT for early offseason workouts.