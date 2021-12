LSU (6-6) needed to win its final two games to become bowl eligible, beating Louisiana Monroe 27-14 and Texas A&M 27-24. The Tigers shared last place in the SEC West at 3-5. “Our football team fought hard down the stretch of the regular season to qualify for bowl competition, and we are proud they will be able to extend their season at the Texas Bowl,” LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward said. “We know our fans will be excited to see the Tigers back in NRG Stadium, and our players will be eager to take the field.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO