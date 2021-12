Words matter in the investing world. So does data. Investors will be measuring one with the other on Friday with the November release of consumer inflation. For months the Federal Reserve’s official position on rising prices had been that they were “transitory.” The “this too shall pass” message was designed to squelch fears in the investment markets that sharply higher prices were gaining purchase in the broader economy. When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell characterized the higher-than-desired inflation as “transitory,” it was interpreted to mean temporary.

