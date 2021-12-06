ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the Siege at Ruby Ridge w/ Freddie DeBoer & C. Derick Varn – Source – Parallax Views

By Michael Swanson
Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, long-time friend of the show C. Derick Varn and gadfly Freddie DeBoer join us to revisit the siege of Ruby Ridge. In 1992 federal agents had a stand-off with a radical, right-wing, Christian anti-government Weaver family. The patriarch from the family was charged with illegally...

#The Siege At Ruby Ridge#Freddie Deboer C#Parallax Views#Christian#Fbi#Atf#Cointepro
