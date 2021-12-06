ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Omicron COVID Variant-Possible Strong Rally-INDU & TRAN – Chris Vermeulen

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve been watching the markets recoil away from risks related to the new Omicron COVID variant and other factors, one simple thought keeps running through my head. What if the markets suddenly shift away from this panic selling and resume a rally/recovery trend – possibly pushing to new all-time highs...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow, S& P 500 fight to bring string of gains to three as investors assess vaccine efficacy against omicron

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Wednesday as investors weighed the efficacy of vaccines and treatments against the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that a third dose of their CCOVID-19 vaccine neutralized the new strain in lab tests, but that a two-dose regimen was much less effective. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1% at 35,737, and the S&P 500 index was trading less than 0.1% lower at 4,687. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3% at 15,637.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Vermeulen
wallstreetwindow.com

The New Virus Variant Has Little To Do With Recent Stock Market Swings – Mike Swanson

Last month we saw the stock market take a dive. It peaked out after the Federal Reserve meeting held in the first few days of the month, but few noticed the slow drip drop until the day after Thanksgiving in which the DOW had a big dump and news of the new virus variant, first discovered in South Africa, hit the television programs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Data Mining#Indu Gap#The Santa Rally
wallstreetwindow.com

Interview: Gold, Silver & Commodities Remain Under Pressure – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold, joins us to share his technical outlook on silver, gold, and the precious metals mining stocks. We start off discussing the longer-term monthly charts of silver and the silver mining stocks using the EFT (SILJ), and that both failed at longer term moving averages and haven’t been able to break out of their trading ranges. Jordan noted that most commodities already peaked earlier in the year, the dollar has been rising, and this will likely keep pressuring Silver as well. He outlines the bearish sentiment in bonds had reached an extreme oversold reading, and expects to see more of a move back into the bonds, forcing yields lower as the Fed tapers. Despite the bearish backdrop for both silver and the commodities in the short-term, Jordan still sees the longer-term secular trend heading higher on a longer time frame.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

The US Misery Index Shows How Weak This Recovery Is – Daniel Lacalle

United States consumer confidence has plummeted to a decade-low in November. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell to 66.8 in November, down sharply from the October figure of 71.7 and well below consensus forecasts of 72.4. Inflation is hurting consumers and the impact on daily purchases is more severe than what the Federal Reserve and consensus estimates may want to believe.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
wallstreetwindow.com

Tech Sector ETF SMH – Trader Tip Video Analysis – Chris Vermeulen

SMH ETF trader tip: Using the charts, Technical Traders goes over the Technology Sector SMH ETF’s recent runs and price actions. We’ve seen a big run-up from the Covid lows back in March. During this time choppy price action occurred indicating a bull flag formation or a running correction to the upside.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

A Major Turning Point In Stock Market Is Taking Place – Chris Vermeulen

Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to regain their economic foundation after many months of the unprecedented central bank, government, and humanitarian efforts to move us towards recovery. Now, the Omicron strain of the COVID virus has potentially toppled the apple cart while global inflationary and economic concerns are peaking. What’s next?
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Awaits Omicron Variant News After Covid Sell-Off; What To Do Now

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally was hit from all directions last week, with the major indexes tumbling below key levels Friday on the new omicron Covid variant, with crude oil prices and Treasury yields plunging. Coronavirus vaccine makers such as Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX) and Pfizer (PFE) were big winners.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Financial ETF Sector XLF Pullback Sets Up A New $43.60 Upside Target – Chris Vermeulen

He recent downward price rotation in the Financial Sector ETF (XLF) may have frightened some traders. My research, however, suggests this move is setting up a future bullish price target near $43.60 – a more than +11% move. The end of the year Christmas Rally phase of the markets should drive spending and Q4:2021 expectations powerfully into the first quarter of 2022. Unless something big breaks this market trend, traders should continue to expect a “melt-up” bullish price trend through at least early January 2022.
STOCKS
Seattle Times

Pfizer says its booster offers strong protection against omicron variant

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that laboratory tests suggest that three doses of their coronavirus vaccine offer significant protection against the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus. The companies said that tests of blood from people who received only two doses found much lower antibody levels against omicron compared with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

When Fiat Currency Stops Being Money – Daniel Lacalle

Most emerging and developed market currencies have devalued significantly relative to the United States dollar in 2021 despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy. Furthermore, emerging economies that have benefitted from rising commodity prices have also seen their currencies weaken despite strong exports. As such, inflation in developing economies is much higher than the already elevated figures posted in the United States and the eurozone.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy