Choir Concert

An annual Christmas concert by the McPherson Community Brass Choir is coming to the area — with changes from previous years due to the growth of the show. "We do it for the love of music," said Jerry Toews, director of the McPherson Community Brass Choir. "...We are having a good time and that is what is all about. Brass and Chrsitmas just go together. It is so festive."

3 DAYS AGO