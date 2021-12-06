Choir Concert

EASTON — Trinity Episcopal Cathedral invites all singers to join its annual Advent choir. Singers will participate in Wednesday evening rehearsals at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. through the month of December. In that time the Advent choir will offer special music and be joined by a variety of instruments.
The two main student music groups at University of Wisconsin-Stout are set to present their winter concerts. The power of love and human connections will be celebrated in music by the Symphonic Singers, Chamber Choir and Devil Tones. To Gather, Together, will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E.
BELOIT—In just a matter of months, the Greater Beloit community will resound to a new voice. The Castle announced the formation of a unique youth choir that will draw its members from across the region to advance and enhance the talents of children beginning at age 8. Auditions are now...
The Joliet Central Choir and District Orchestra are hosting their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 in the Joliet Central Cafeteria. The event is open to the public and admission is free. Donations of canned goods are encouraged and collected at the door to benefit local food pantries. Cheesecakes are available for purchase through a special fundraiser in partnership with Cheesecakes by James which includes the debut of a Maestro Cake containing individual pieces of strawberry, cherry, key lime, Oreo cookie, turtle, and white chocolate caramel.
Members of the former Immaculate Conception High School mixed choir pose for a photograph outside of the school. We are unsure of who is pictured or when the photo was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Laura Jameson at ljameson@lockhaven.com or by calling 570-748-6791.
The Vicksburg Chamber Choir will present a Christmas Concert for the community at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the concert; however, donations will be accepted. The Chamber Choir will perform a selection of pieces including All Bells in Paradise written...
The 2021 Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir concert was filled with singing, instrumentals, narratives and plenty of comfort and joy for attendees. Snowflakes falling for the second consecutive day did not hinder lovers of Christmas music (both performers and spectators) from gathering at Sidney Middle School on Sunday afternoon for the popular event.
The Branson Regional Arts Council’s Staccato Show Choir is hosting their 4th Annual Holiday Showcase Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson. This special, one-of-a-kind, concert features the young choir members directed by Jacob Estes and vocal direction by Delyla...
After a 2020 hiatus, the Renovo Area Community Choir returned to Renovo Sunday afternoon presenting “It’s That Time of Year” — a 14-song performance that got the audience into the holiday spirit. The concert was held in front of a packed audience at the 7th Street First Methodist Church in Renovo.
Symphony Youth Strings and Joyful Noise Carson Children’s Choir, after-school educational programs of the Carson City Symphony Association, will present "LatinXpressions III" on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St., Carson City. Admission is free. Masks are required for audience and...
PINEDALE – The Pinedale High School band and choir ensembles filled the Sheppard Auditorium with holiday cheer during the 2021 Christmas Gala on Dec. 6. Music spanned multiple genres – from jazzed up renditions of Christmas favorites to a cappella traditional carols and even selections from Handel's "Messiah."
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Chamber Choir under the direction of Dr. Scott Anderson and regional organists from the Eastern Idaho Chapter of the American Guild of Organists invite you to enjoy the sounds of the Christmas season at an upcoming concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The concert will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 439 N. Hayes Ave. in Pocatello.
The Newman Middle School choir performed at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska on December 3. The choir is directed by Jennifer Campbell and was accompanied by Hope Bradford and band members Sarah Campbell, Logan Campbell, and Zayn Al-Shaer. The soloist for this performance was Karum Buckner. Lindsey is the managing...
An annual Christmas concert by the McPherson Community Brass Choir is coming to the area — with changes from previous years due to the growth of the show. "We do it for the love of music," said Jerry Toews, director of the McPherson Community Brass Choir. "...We are having a good time and that is what is all about. Brass and Chrsitmas just go together. It is so festive."
GARDEN CITY — Fourteen Garden City High School band students completed auditions for consideration in the Southwest Kansas Music Educators Association District Honor Band. Nine students qualified to perform with the band on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Dodge City High School. Students who received spots in the band include:. Melissa...
DANSVILLE — The Dansville Area Historical Society is resuming its annual holiday concert with the return of the sensational Hornell High School Show Choir. This time, they will be performing a double concert with the Hornell High School Jazz Choir. The Show and Jazz Choirs are auditioned ensembles composed...
NEW YORK CITY — Last month, Tony Award-winning actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell taught a master class at BYU and said great art happens in the spaces between musical notes, actors’ words and painters’ brushstrokes. On Wednesday, he thanked the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square for...
One library on the Coast gave a noise disclaimer for Wednesday as carolers filled the aisles with holiday spirit. Pascagoula Public Library’s annual Holiday Open House is back after a year off from COVID. The Colmer Middle School Choir caroled for visitors and city officials at 10 a.m. and library staffers gathered on the stairs for their own noon-time special. The Great Speckled Birds and Don Smith, a bluegrass act, followed at 3 p.m.
