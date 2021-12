New York, off a 3-2 win at home against Chicago on Saturday, face the Blackhawks in Chicago tonight. The Rangers return home to take on the Avalanche tomorrow as part of their stretch of 10 games in 17 days. Tonight's lineup will be exactly the same as Saturday's, meaning Alexandar Georgiev will be back between the pipes. He could get the nod as well tomorrow, as throwing Adam Huska to the wolves to face Colorado would seem to be cruel and unusual punishment.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO