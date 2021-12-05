Mario Cristobal's future unclear for Oregon football

The Ducks head coach since 2017, Cristobal has Miami looking to add him as its head coach.

In the wake of Oregon's second blowout defeat to the Utah Utes, this time for the Pac-12 championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was met with a host of questions concerning his future with the program.

Reports in the leadup to the rematch between the Ducks and the Utes indicated that the University of Miami was planning to pursue Cristobal, who has been with Oregon since 2017. Cristobal, who grew up in Miami and played for the Hurricanes from 1988 to 1992, had nothing to say on the matter immediately following the 38-10 defeat on Friday, Dec. 3.

"When you say someone's offered, I haven't talked to anybody," Cristobal told reporters after the game. "Let's not create narratives as we sit here in this press conference. Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now. That's the extent of that conversation."

According to The Oregonian's John Canzano, the "stuff" that Oregon is working on for Cristobal is a lucrative contract in the "Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley" range. Kelly is making $95 million with bonuses over 10 years, while Riley's deal at USC is believed to be more than $100 million. Cristobal's current deal is $4.75 million with incentives for this season alone.

If Cristobal does depart, he would not be the first of Oregon's coaching staff to depart for a head coaching position outside of Eugene. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was officially hired as the new head coach of the University of Akron football team on Saturday, Dec. 4.

For Cristobal, being targeted for coaching positions by other universities and football programs is nothing new.

"I could tell you this: if I had any plans or a decision to make or something to report, I would," Cristobal said. "I wouldn't keep it one way or the other. Do I expect people to come at me? Yeah, it happens every single year. Is there anything else to report besides that? There's nothing else to report besides that."

The University of Miami is also targeting Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich after the resignation of its previous athletic director Blake James. James had been the athletic director there for eight years.

As for the game, the Ducks struggled to put together offense from the jump. The first half was marred by ineffectual offense and turnovers. Quarterback Anthony Brown was picked off twice in the first two stanzas, including one for a Utah pick-six that would double the Utes lead over the Pac-12 North's top team. Oregon kicker Camden Lewis also missed a 44-yard field goal at the 12 minute mark of the second quarter.

Utah raced out to a 23-0 lead by the end of the first half. Oregon finally got on the board in the second half thanks to a 42-yard Camden Lewis field goal, trailing 23-3 at the 10:32 mark of the third quarter.

Utah once again found the endzone, this time courtesy of TJ Pledger, who punched the ball in from four yards out. Rising ran the ball in on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Utah led 31-3 with 6:33 to go in the third quarter.

Ultimately, Oregon would not be denied the endzone. The Ducks offense put together a 12-play drive that chewed up a little more than five minutes off the clock, and punctuated the effort thanks to a Travis Dye two-yard touchdown run. Lewis made the PAT and the final score ended up 38-10.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was 13 for 24 throwing for 147 yards with two interceptions. Brown also had 10 carries for -5 yards. Travis Dye had 15 carries for 82 yards and the lone Oregon touchdown of the night.

The Ducks converted on just 4 of 12 third down attempts and were held to 221 yards of total offense. Utah and Oregon each had two turnovers and a pair of interceptions, and neither team lost the ball on a fumble.

Going bowling

Despite the setbacks, Oregon is still going bowling, and has a solid opponent as well.

The Ducks will take on Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

The Sooners (10-2) and Ducks (10-3) share a similar season arch with expectations of making the playoffs dashed by late season losses.

As for Oregon State, the Beavers are heading to Los Angeles to play Mountain West champions Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The Aggies (10-3) throttled San Diego State 46-13 in the Mountain West title game while the Beavers (7-5) last time out was a rivalry loss to Oregon 38-29. Kickoff is schedule for 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. from SoFi Stadium in LA.

