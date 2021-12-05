ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego Review

Mario Cristobal's future unclear for Oregon football

By Tanner Russ
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpPXE_0dF2U5Bm00 The Ducks head coach since 2017, Cristobal has Miami looking to add him as its head coach.

In the wake of Oregon's second blowout defeat to the Utah Utes, this time for the Pac-12 championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal was met with a host of questions concerning his future with the program.

Reports in the leadup to the rematch between the Ducks and the Utes indicated that the University of Miami was planning to pursue Cristobal, who has been with Oregon since 2017. Cristobal, who grew up in Miami and played for the Hurricanes from 1988 to 1992, had nothing to say on the matter immediately following the 38-10 defeat on Friday, Dec. 3.

"When you say someone's offered, I haven't talked to anybody," Cristobal told reporters after the game. "Let's not create narratives as we sit here in this press conference. Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now. That's the extent of that conversation."

According to The Oregonian's John Canzano, the "stuff" that Oregon is working on for Cristobal is a lucrative contract in the "Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley" range. Kelly is making $95 million with bonuses over 10 years, while Riley's deal at USC is believed to be more than $100 million. Cristobal's current deal is $4.75 million with incentives for this season alone.

If Cristobal does depart, he would not be the first of Oregon's coaching staff to depart for a head coaching position outside of Eugene. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead was officially hired as the new head coach of the University of Akron football team on Saturday, Dec. 4.

For Cristobal, being targeted for coaching positions by other universities and football programs is nothing new.

"I could tell you this: if I had any plans or a decision to make or something to report, I would," Cristobal said. "I wouldn't keep it one way or the other. Do I expect people to come at me? Yeah, it happens every single year. Is there anything else to report besides that? There's nothing else to report besides that."

The University of Miami is also targeting Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich after the resignation of its previous athletic director Blake James. James had been the athletic director there for eight years.

As for the game, the Ducks struggled to put together offense from the jump. The first half was marred by ineffectual offense and turnovers. Quarterback Anthony Brown was picked off twice in the first two stanzas, including one for a Utah pick-six that would double the Utes lead over the Pac-12 North's top team. Oregon kicker Camden Lewis also missed a 44-yard field goal at the 12 minute mark of the second quarter.

Utah raced out to a 23-0 lead by the end of the first half. Oregon finally got on the board in the second half thanks to a 42-yard Camden Lewis field goal, trailing 23-3 at the 10:32 mark of the third quarter.

Utah once again found the endzone, this time courtesy of TJ Pledger, who punched the ball in from four yards out. Rising ran the ball in on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Utah led 31-3 with 6:33 to go in the third quarter.

Ultimately, Oregon would not be denied the endzone. The Ducks offense put together a 12-play drive that chewed up a little more than five minutes off the clock, and punctuated the effort thanks to a Travis Dye two-yard touchdown run. Lewis made the PAT and the final score ended up 38-10.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was 13 for 24 throwing for 147 yards with two interceptions. Brown also had 10 carries for -5 yards. Travis Dye had 15 carries for 82 yards and the lone Oregon touchdown of the night.

The Ducks converted on just 4 of 12 third down attempts and were held to 221 yards of total offense. Utah and Oregon each had two turnovers and a pair of interceptions, and neither team lost the ball on a fumble.

Going bowling

Despite the setbacks, Oregon is still going bowling, and has a solid opponent as well.

The Ducks will take on Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 29 in San Antonio.

The Sooners (10-2) and Ducks (10-3) share a similar season arch with expectations of making the playoffs dashed by late season losses.

As for Oregon State, the Beavers are heading to Los Angeles to play Mountain West champions Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The Aggies (10-3) throttled San Diego State 46-13 in the Mountain West title game while the Beavers (7-5) last time out was a rivalry loss to Oregon 38-29. Kickoff is schedule for 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. from SoFi Stadium in LA.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Portland Thorns announce players protected from expansion draft

But it might not matter. Report states a planned trade will ensure team's core remains intact.The Friday, Dec. 10, announcement of Portland Thorns players protected from next week's National Women's Soccer League expansion draft might be only a procedural necessity. In fact, after a series of trades around the NWSL, Thursday's expansion draft for incoming clubs Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC figures to lack drama. The Thorns this week made a trade with Angel City, sending Simone Charley and Tyler Lussi to the Los Angeles club for allocation money and an agreement not to select a Thorns...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks beat visiting Chiefs

Portland controls second and third period to beat visiting Spokane Friday in WHL play.The Portland Winterhawks got goals from four players on Friday, Dec. 10, to beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-1 in Western Hockey League play. The win in front of 2,378 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum improves Portland to 10-10-3-1 (24 points). Spokane is 6-13-2-1 (15 points). The same two teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday at the coliseum for the Winterhawks' annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Saturday's game will be televised on KRCW. Spokane led 1-0 after a scattered first-period from the Hawks, But Portland took command...
NHL
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers are team, organization in 'transition,' execs say

Hankins, Cronin and Billups met the media Thursday for a 'conversation' as attendance lags and team struggles.The three leading men of the Portland Trail Blazers met with the media on Thursday, Dec. 9, for a "conversation," not a news conference, and coach Chauncey Billups lightened the mood immediately. It's funny, said Billups, who has been on the job for five months and 26 regular-season games. He's the longest tenured among the three. The Blazers recently fired Neil Olshey as president of basketball operations after an investigation into his workplace behavior and replaced him with Joe Cronin on an interim basis....
Lake Oswego Review

Joyous season for Oregon State men's soccer is just the start

The men's program is reaching new heights under head coach Terry Boss - and his vision of spreading joy to the community. The Oregon State men's soccer team just finished its best season in school history, but head coach Terry Boss still has bigger plans. "We haven't accomplished what we want to," Boss noted in the days leading up to the team's quarterfinal matchup with Clemson. "We've definitely hit some milestones along the way, but the big one's still out there." The 'big one' — the national championship — continues to elude the Beavers, as Oregon State lost to Clemson on...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Oregon State Football#American Football#Ducks#The Utah Utes#Pac 12#The University Of Miami#Oregonian#Usc#The University Of Akron
Lake Oswego Review

Timbers' Sebastian Blanco ready for MLS Cup final?

Portland star says he has recovered enough to play a role on Saturday against NYCFC, but what might that role be?Sebastian Blanco told media that he practiced in full Thursday with his Portland Timbers' teammates and hopes to be available for Saturday's MLS Cup Final against New York City FC. It remains to be seen if the star midfielder's hamstring, injured in Portland's playoff win at Colorado two weeks ago, will allow Blanco to participate in the title tilt. While declaring himself ready, Blanco also said the decision is up to coach Giovanni Savarese. "I'm ready. I'm OK, I feel...
MLS
Portland Tribune

Strong defensive effort not enough in Trail Blazers loss at Warriors

Portland held Golden State to a respectable 104 points on the road, but couldn't find enough scoring.The good news for the Portland Trail Blazers was that Steph Curry didn't break the all-time made 3-pointers record Wednesday night at Golden State. The bad news is the solid defense effort for the Blazers didn't amount to a win as the Warriors still won 104-94. Down Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Cody Zeller and Nassir Little for the second half, a 10-point loss isn't the desired outcome obviously, but there was fight from the patch-work Blazers (11-15). Curry finished the night...
Portland Tribune

Oregon football embarrassed by Utah again in Pac-12 championship game

The Ducks fall to the Utes in rematch for conference title, held scoreless in first half It was a rough night for the University of Oregon football team, which once again was dominated by the Utah Utes on Friday, Dec. 3. This time around, the Ducks fell 38-10 in the Pac-12 title game held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after falling to Utah 38-7 two weeks prior. Big picture: Oregon entered the Pac-12 championship game 10-2 overall and 7-2 against Pac-12 competition. The Ducks only lost to Stanford on Oct. 2 and the Utes on Nov. 20,...
Portland Tribune

Jesuit girls basketball survives top 10 showdown at Benson

Crusaders survived late runs by Techman, winning 60-54 to move to 4-0 on the season. Poise and experience was the difference Tuesday night, Dec. 7, in a showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 6A. Visiting No. 2 Jesuit High girls basketball hung on to down No. 6 Benson 60-54 on the campus of former Marshall High School as the Techsters' building is under construction. With a starting lineup of three sophomores for Benson and a poised, junior guard combo of Emma Sixta and Avery Edwards for Jesuit, the Crusaders took a lead in the second quarter and never gave...
Portland Tribune

Central Catholic take Oregon high school Class 6A state title

Rams used a strong defense through four quarters to down Tualatin in the title game. There's a reason the cliche is "defense wins championships." Central Catholic High football felt that going into halftime of the Class 6A state title game against Tualatin on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, at Hillsboro Stadium.
Lake Oswego Review

Boston Celtics blow out Trail Blazers on a big Portland homecoming

Boston, led by Portland native Ime Udoka, dominates in the first quarter and never looks back at Moda Center. Suddenly, the Trail Blazers are playing poorly at home, just as they have done on the road. Boston, which brought some Portland-area sports legends with them, dominated the first quarter and then blew out the Trail Blazers 145-117 Saturday at Moda Center. The 145 points was the most ever scored by a visiting team in regulation against Portland. "We all got to be better," coach Chauncey Billups said. "I got to be better, (players) got to be better, and we need to...
NBA
Portland Tribune

Hops president honored as executive of the year by Baseball America

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.FRIDAY, DEC. 3 Hops GM recognized — K.L. Wombacher, the president and general manager of the Hillsboro Hops, has been honored by Baseball America as its Minor League Executive of the Year. In 2021, his 17th season as general manager, Wombacher oversaw a new 10-year agreement with Major League Baseball for the Hops to serve as a Short Season High-A club. As the club returned to action following the pandemic, Wombacher and the Hops also shared their home at Ron Tonkin Field this season with the Vancouver Canadians. College men's...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Seahawks hold off 49ers for needed win

Goal-line stand finishes 30-23 win over San Francisco at Lumen Field in strange game.In one of the wilder, weirder games the NFL has seen this season, the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Lumen Field. The win, secured with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, ends a three-game skid for the 4-8 Seahawks and a three-game winning streak for the 49ers (6-6). Russell Wilson threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his best performance since returning from finger surgery. The Seahawks opened the scoring on a 73-yard fake punt...
NFL
Portland Tribune

Celtics blow out Trail Blazers, 145-117

Boston, led by Portland native Ime Udoka, dominates in the first quarter and never looks back at Moda Center.Suddenly, the Trail Blazers are playing poorly at home, just as they have done on the road. Boston, which brought some Portland-area sports legends with them, dominated the first quarter and then blew out the Trail Blazers 145-117 Saturday at Moda Center. The Blazers (11-13) played again without Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Anfernee Simons (ankle) also missed the game. Boston is coached by Ime Udoka, a former Jefferson High and Portland State player, and two assistants are former Portland prep standouts: Damon...
Lake Oswego Review

Winterhawks rally, but fall in overtime

Portland outshoots Victoria 52-18, but Victoria converts in extra period for 5-4 win at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.Portland's up and down homestand continued Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Winterhawks outshot visiting Victoria 52-18, but the Royals scored in overtime to win 5-4. Portland is 3-2-2 on its 11-game homestand. Portland (8-10-3-1) registered a number of chances in the extra frame, but Bailey Peach scored his second goal of the night at 2:15 of overtime for Victoria (6-11-3-0). James Stefan scored in the first period and Aidan Litke in the second as Portland led 2-0. But, Victoria scored four unanswered goals,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

'Freeze the Day'

New OHS exhibit touts state's winter wonders and prepares people for the upcoming Olympics.Winter weather and skiing, snowboarding and anything else people do in the snow are coming, and an Oregon Historical Society exhibit is setting the stage for the season. "Freeze the Day! History of Winter Sports in Oregon," which opened Friday, Dec. 3, tells the history of winter sports in Oregon. And, with beautiful peaks and state winter wonderlands, it's an extensive history — no wonder the exhibit will stay until summer, July 17. The exhibit includes photos, artifacts and more. From an OHS news release: "Oregon's unique...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

No cuts: Timbers Army back on overnight maneuvers

Portland Timbers fans camp out in line for the best Conference Final spots in Providence Park's the North End Timbers fans were camping under the cover of the eastside stand early Friday morning at Providence Park. They were lining up for the best spots in the Timbers Army for Saturday's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final against Real Salt Lake at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The club issues wristbands for fans to enter the stadium an hour and 50 minutes before kickoff, 20 minutes before the gates open to all fans, so that dedicated fans can snag the...
MLS
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
214
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy