Student-produced s to be auctioned, exhibited at Great Plains Museum

The Rollins Museum of Art has announced the opening of three new exhibitions on January 15, on view through Spring 2022!. They are welcoming the new year with: What’s New? Recent Acquisitions, an exhibition featuring a diverse group of newly acquired works from the past two years, including Rufino Tamayo, Joyce Treiman, and Amer Kobaslija; Line, Color, Shapes and Other Stories: Abstract Art Selections from the Permanent Collection, which presents a selection of abstract art from the permanent collection that, while non-figurative, are rich in storytelling and anchored in art history. The exhibition examines the idea of geometry and balance as signifiers of beauty and harmony in ancient Greece, establishing a dialogue with From Chaos to Order, a study of the evolution of Greek art from the (chaotic) archaic period, through the (classical) Geometric period.

MUSEUMS ・ 23 HOURS AGO