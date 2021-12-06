ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Student-produced s to be auctioned, exhibited at Great Plains Museum

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Jesse Reding Fleming’s Innovation Studio course Emergent Strategies for Regenerative Futures have produced NFT projects that will be auctioned online and exhibited physically at the Great Plains Art Museum. The exhibition is open through Dec. 9. Proceeds from the artworks will benefit the two not-for-profit organizations that...

ysu.edu

YSU's McDonough Museum opens five new exhibits

Youngstown State University’s McDonough Museum opens five new exhibits on Friday, Dec. 3, including annual shows featuring student artwork. An opening reception for the exhibits will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and the works will remain on view through Dec. 18. The museum at 525 Wick Ave....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Times-Reporter

Massillon Museum to exhibit ‘Susan Byrnes: The Viscosity Series’

The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will exhibit “Susan Byrnes: The Viscosity Series” from Dec. 1 through Jan. 26. “The Viscosity Series” includes vividly colored “sculptural drawings” inspired by landscape that are made from transparent and opaque polyurethane cast into a shallow mold, a process of her own invention. The artwork is presented as wall-mounted, two-dimensional works and have depth, weight, and density because they are made by pouring pigmented layers of viscous liquid into a shallow, flat mold.
MASSILLON, OH
Herald-Dispatch

Museum of Art readies 'Art on a Limb' exhibit

HUNTINGTON — An exhibit of holiday trees decorated with ornaments created by regional artists will be on view today through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The “Manpower Presents Art on a Limb” exhibit features the work of artists in The Huntington Calligraphers’ Guild, Tri-Area Needle Arts, West Virginia Bead Society and the Western Weavers Guild of the West Virginia Basketmakers Association. The Palette Tree in HMA’s Virginia Van Zandt Great Hall features individual artist palettes featuring the artwork of dozens of regional artists, including Paula Clendenin, the late Charles Jupiter Hamilton, Lee Ann Blevins, the late Chuck Ripper and others.
HUNTINGTON, WV
indiana.edu

IU Eskenazi Museum of Art will present exhibition on Stuart Davis’s iconic mural Swing Landscape

The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University is pleased to announce the exhibition Swing Landscape: Stuart Davis and the Modernist Mural, open February 5 through May 22, 2022, in the Featured Exhibition Gallery. Curated by the Eskenazi Museum's Curator of European and American Art, Jenny McComas, the exhibition centers on Swing Landscape, the 1938 mural by American modernist painter Stuart Davis and a highlight of the museum's permanent collection.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carnegie Museum’s 2022 exhibitions explore American industry themes

In 2022, Carnegie Museum of Art will examine themes of American industry through local and national lenses, with exhibitions culminating in the 58th Carnegie International. “This will be a very big year for us,” said Eric Crosby, the Henry J. Heinz II Director of the facility in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section. “We will have three very dynamic spring exhibitions in the run-up to the International.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
eastidahonews.com

Museum of Idaho announces 2022 exhibit lineup

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls recently announced its exciting slate of exhibits for 2022. The museum’s large exhibit hall will host “Genghis Khan: Culture and Conquest” from January to September 2022. The exhibit is the first Asia-focused exhibit to come to the museum. It explores war, art and domestic life through a combination of artifacts and interactive experiences.
IDAHO STATE
delawarepublic.org

Biggs Museum's 'Vision and Voices' exhibition

Delaware Public Media works with aspiring high school journalists across the state through our youth media program Generation Voice. Over the coming weeks, we are featuring work produced by Polytech High School students Mikaylee Preuss and Kenny Guy, starting with this piece on the Biggs Museum's upcoming "Vision and Voices" exhibition.
DOVER, DE
unl.edu

Capstone Exhibition opens Dec. 13

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design will present the work of graduating undergraduate students in the Fall 2021 Capstone Exhibition, which will have both online and in-person components. This biannual experience is held at the end of the fall and spring semesters and presents the...
LINCOLN, NE
orlandoweekly.com

Rollins Museum of Art's 'Common Ground' exhibit explores the visual delights and heavy concepts of book arts

At its best, stepping into an art exhibition conjures up the same feelings of anticipation and expectation that going to a concert or a movie does. You can shut out the workaday world and become fully immersed in creativity and new stimuli; eyes on full alert, taking in the works as a whole while individual details and tiny flourishes surprise and delight.
MUSEUMS
nny360.com

North Country Children’s Museum debuting new interactive exhibit Dec. 15

POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum will debut a new, interactive art exhibit between Dec. 15 and Jan. 9. “I’m making a bunch of sculptures that are going to light up the room and be interactive, so children can play with them,” said Liza L. Paige, art educator at the museum who designed the new exhibit.
MUSEUMS
unl.edu

Carson Open Studios events Dec. 10

Students in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts will hold Open Studios events from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. The events, all of which are in the Carson Center on the corner of 13th and Q...
LINCOLN, NE
thecoastlandtimes.com

COA art students exhibit at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery

Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery is hosting in its west wing a presentation of work by College of The Albemarle fine arts students. Drawing, ceramics, 2D design, painting, jewelry and 3D design are included in the 35-piece exhibit titled MATERIAL MATTERS. Work is by 17 featured artists: Eleanorah Antons,...
VISUAL ART
The Gadsden Times

Multiple exhibits open Friday at Gadsden Museum of Art

A reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for four new exhibits that debut that day at the Gadsden Museum of Art. “Feeling Unreal” by Ann Trondson will be on display in the main and Piano galleries. An exhibit by Elisabeth Pellathy is set for the Leo Reynolds Gallery, according to a news release from the museum.
GADSDEN, AL
ABC6.com

“Loomings” exhibition coming to NB Whaling Museum

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- The New Bedford Whaling Museum announced an upcoming exhibit featuring the work of painter Christopher Volpe which “examines humanity’s relationship with nature and draws comparisons between our current oil-driven society and Herman Melville’s dark depictions of the 19th century.”, says the New Bedford Whaling Museum. The...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Historical Museum exhibit showcases city’s artistic youth

DETROIT – Mint Artists Guild, a Detroit nonprofit that empowers Detroit’s creative youth, has opened its first exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum. The exhibit, Paint Detroit with Generosity, runs now through Jan. 2, 2022. Fifteen artists ages 14 to 22 were part of Mint’s Summer Jobs program, and eight...
DETROIT, MI
whvoradio.com

New Art Guild Exhibit At Pennyroyal Art Museum

The Hopkinsville Art Guild has announced a new venue for displaying artwork at the Pennyroyal Area Museum lobby. Henrietta Kemp with the Art Guild says the exhibit will be on display for the next few months and features artwork of locations in Hopkinsville and Christian County. She says the exhibit features artists Betty Liles, Linda Pierce, Larry Richardson, Jeannie White, Laurel King, Lynn Shepherd, Jack Shepherd, and herself. She says the pieces are original work created using oil, watercolor, acrylics and mixed media.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
cititour.com

Sharks Exhibit to Open at American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History’s new exhibition, “Sharks,” opening on December 15, brings to life the history of both prehistoric and modern species of sharks with dozens of life-sized models, touch-free interactive sections and dynamic media presentations. Member previews are available from December 10-12 Visitors to...
MUSEUMS
cultureowl.com

Winter 2022 Exhibitions at Rollins Museum

The Rollins Museum of Art has announced the opening of three new exhibitions on January 15, on view through Spring 2022!. They are welcoming the new year with: What’s New? Recent Acquisitions, an exhibition featuring a diverse group of newly acquired works from the past two years, including Rufino Tamayo, Joyce Treiman, and Amer Kobaslija; Line, Color, Shapes and Other Stories: Abstract Art Selections from the Permanent Collection, which presents a selection of abstract art from the permanent collection that, while non-figurative, are rich in storytelling and anchored in art history. The exhibition examines the idea of geometry and balance as signifiers of beauty and harmony in ancient Greece, establishing a dialogue with From Chaos to Order, a study of the evolution of Greek art from the (chaotic) archaic period, through the (classical) Geometric period.
MUSEUMS
WLUC

DeVos Art Museum featuring student’s artwork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating students from NMU’s School of Art and Design are sharing their work at the DeVos Art Museum. The exhibition will continue throughout the rest of the week, ending this Friday at 5:00 p.m. 18 different students with varying styles of artwork are featured; this...
MARQUETTE, MI
World Link

Two exhibitions from Coos Art Museum’s Rental/Sales Gallery to be on display

From December 10 through February 12, 2022, the Coos Art Museum will be presenting two special exhibitions of works drawn from its Rental/Sales Gallery. Art from local and regional artists will be on view in both the Mabel Hansen and Uno Richter Galleries. Artworks will include a variety of styles, media and sizes. The Hansen Gallery will feature abstract artworks while the Richter Gallery will feature works with a maritime theme. A free reception for the exhibition will take place Friday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for all attendees.
COOS BAY, OR

