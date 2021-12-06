Dr. Roach: Is berberine beneficial for blood sugar control?

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 73-year-old woman. I recently fell in my house doing housework and surprisingly broke my left hip. Before the fracture I was in excellent health and extremely active. I walked daily, went to the gym and did both weight resistance and aerobic workouts. I am on no other medications other than a thyroid pill that I take daily, because my thyroid was burned out many years ago due to being overactive. I am 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weigh 115 pounds and eat healthy to maintain it. Before surgery, the surgeon’s nurse told me, “You will die sooner now, probably 30% sooner because you broke your hip and you will never be the same.” The doctor decided to pin it rather than give me an artificial hip because he said my bones looked well enough to hold the pins. I resumed as much physical activity as I could in a short period of time. Am I really destined to have a shortened life now and never get back to where I was?

