Letter: When do men take responsibility for abortions?

By K. D. Brown, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

It seems to be time for the abortion go-around again. As I listen to Sen. James Lankford go on and on about protecting the unborn, I wonder where he and other male legislators are after that child is born? And...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vaccines and abortion

To the writer of a recent Letter to The Times who talked about those pushing for mandatory vaccines to MYOB, quote: "Their body, their choice; no one else's." ... I'm assuming he feels the same way about a woman's right to an abortion, correct?. Jeff Zahrn, Dyer. Catch the latest...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tampa Bay Times

On abortion, the consequences of blindly following rules | Letters

Has the conservative legal movement succeeded? | Column, Nov. 30. Ed Meese criticizes “a purely results-oriented approach to judging” and disapproves of judges reading something into the Constitution merely because people want it to be there. Ethical philosophy differentiates decisions made solely by following rules from those made solely by considering results. Most decisions are mixtures, of course. For an example of the rule-worshipping philosophy, remember that some years ago a Clearwater police officer arrested an old lady for stealing a can of dog food from Albertson’s. “No crime too small,” said one of my students. I countered, “Did she own a dog, or was the dog food for her?” “No matter,” said the student. He’d have been someone from Les Miserables: Inspector Javert, pursuing Jean Valjean for stealing a loaf of bread.
TAMPA, FL
Malibu Times

Letter: When Bullies Lose

Malignant masculinity kills, especially when our political leaders champion machismo and take pride in bullying people. Elliott Rodgers killed six people and injured 14 others by gunshot, stabbing and ramming a car into people deliberately. He suffered from involuntary celibacy, angry that young women would not submit to him. Darrell...
SOCIETY
MSNBC

What happens when a woman is denied an abortion

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in a potentially landmark Mississippi abortion case, NBC News' Jacob Ward speaks to a mother who was denied an abortion and learns about the effects it could have on women.Nov. 30, 2021.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Abortion is not a constitutional 'right'

Editor, Register-Mail: Faith is not merely believing in God, it is a fundamental principle influencing how we treat others including those in the womb. Abortion is NOT a fundamental Constitutional right no matter how murder in the womb is framed by the pro-choice crowd. I don't understand why destroying innocent...
SCIENCE
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Want to decrease abortions to the lowest number possible?

Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned! The reality — we will never stop abortions! There will always be women who find themselves pregnant, alone or otherwise, and for reasons of their own, want an abortion! Women of means will always get their abortions and, as usual, women without means will suffer!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Abortion denies right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness

Regarding “Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight” (Nov. 28): Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it affirm the right to an abortion. The Declaration of Independence speaks of the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals. Letter: The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Standard-Examiner

Letter: The abortion debate simplified

This is the Utah homicide law. All 50 states have this type of language. The abortion debate is simple. How much legal homicide of the unborn society wants to allow. 76-5-201. Criminal homicide — Elements — Designations of offenses — Exceptions. (1) (a) Except as provided in Subsections (3) and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Abortions
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Why is abortion front-page news?

In a country with a debt of $29 trillion, shootings nearly every week, over 10% poverty rate, and rising global temperatures, why is it that abortion has been making front-page news? It's an issue that many Americans are passionate about, but if our lawmakers put a fraction of this energy into more pressing topics, I think that real changes that would actually benefit people could occur. Mississippi is the state with the biggest poverty rate, but they care more about one of the most controversial topics in America. They could be pushing for more jobs, more programs to help those in need, but they don't care. The Priorities of this country need to be checked before it's too late.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Abortion advocates don't just support abortion. They glorify it

Inside the Supreme Court, the lawyers defending the so-called right to abortion are arguing that although abortion has costs, it is a necessary practice to which women must have access if they are to be treated equally under the law. Outside the Supreme Court, abortion advocates are making it clear...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: COVID-19; lacrosse; abortion; Xcel

As we continue further into the pandemic, the United States has been further divided into two groups, vaccinated and anti-vaccinated, otherwise known as “vax and anti-vax.”. The vaccinated groups tend to lean more towards the acceptance of the vaccine, believe in the severity of the COVID-19 virus and believe in...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Freedom and responsibility go hand in hand

In a recent letter to the editor, the writer advocates, “It’s time to resist mask mandates with peaceful protests.” I’m encouraged that the word “peaceful” is included. Apparently the writer missed my letter, “The meaning of freedom, privilege, responsibility and deceit.” So this time I will be blunt and cite...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
INFORUM

Letter: Writer misinformed about alternatives to abortion program

Kathryn Tidd is misinformed about the North Dakota alternatives to abortion program. The North Dakota Legislature did not appropriate money to “alternatives to abortion clinics.” Instead, it added money to the existing alternatives to abortion program. This program has existed since 2005. It provides modest reimbursement to organizations...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Times

Abortion shouldn’t be an easy out for men

It is a sad fact that the heartless killing of the preborn will continue. Overturning Roe v. Wade will only return the decision about whether to criminalize or legalize abortion to the states. Some of them, anticipating the demise of Roe v. Wade, already have laws for one or the other outcome.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Seattle Times

Where are men on the demolition of abortion rights?

It’s been a while since I took a science class, but from what I can recall, humans do not reproduce asexually. I bring this up because we tend to talk about reproductive rights as if it’s a women’s issue. Sure, if the Supreme Court guts Roe vs. Wade next year,...
SEATTLE, WA
Lancaster Online

Right to abortion is in danger (letter)

I am very glad that I was born in the 1950s and grew up in the 1970s. When Roe vs. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973, I felt that the court was protecting me and every other woman by protecting my personal right. The court ruled...
U.S. POLITICS
The Holland Sentinel

Letter: When you riot, there are consequences

There seems to be a lot of whining after the verdict of "not guilty" on all counts was returned in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Our American citizens, the jurors, have spoken. I applaud their decision. When you riot, burn, destroy businesses and act like a vigilante like these rioters did, you put yourself in danger.
PROTESTS
Daily Freeman

Letter: When Constitutional freedoms collide

American history is defined by freedom. The U.S. Constitution was written several years after the colonies’ Declaration of Independence from Britain. Several years of deliberation and thoughtful discussion after 1776 resulted in the written document of the Constitution. All the privileges were given to white men who owned property and excluded all women, including Martha Washington and Abigail Adams, and all four million black slaves, of any constitutional protection or voting rights.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

