ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers Stung by Jazz in Cleveland

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, OH -- With Cedi Osman back after missing five games, the Cavaliers put up a tough fight against the Utah Jazz. Coming from behind, the Cavs were...

1350thegambler.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
midutahradio.com

Mitchell scores 35, Jazz hold off Cavaliers 109-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth.
NBA
wsau.com

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Utah made 20...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Outlast Cavaliers Despite Blowing Late 15 Point Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz opened their four-game road trip with an impressive 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz blew a 15 point fourth quarter lead, but the play of Rudy Gobert down the stretch allowed the team to hold on late. Donovan Mitchell led all...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: game preview and how to watch

Cavs -10 Opposing Blog: Orlando Magic Blog: Orlando Pinstriped Post. Expected Cavs Starting Lineup: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen. Cavs Injury Report: Collin Sexton (Knee, OFS), Lamar Stevens (Ankle, GTD), Evan Mobley (Elbow, PROB) Expected Magic Starting Lineup: Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell...
NBA
WKYC

Report: Evan Mobley could return to Cleveland Cavaliers lineup Saturday

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The Cavs video at the top of this story was originally published on Nov. 9, 2021. Help may be on the horizon for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the form of rookie big man Evan Mobley. The Cavs have lost their last five games, dropping their record...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Cavs
The Game Haus

The Cleveland Cavaliers are flourishing after Evan Mobley’s return

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-game losing streak is over, and Evan Mobley‘s return has much to do with that. The Cavs are coming off back-to-back comfortable wins over the Magic (105-92) and the Mavericks (114-96). The losing streak skid was broken as Cleveland led nearly the entire Magic game and led against the Mavs by as many as 31. The Wine and Gold could be rolling again.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodge City Daily Globe

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) travel to Capital One Arena Friday to take on the Washington Wizards (14-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Wizards come into this home...
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

CLEVELAND — Editors Note: The video in the player above is from an unrelated story previously published. Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. The first installment of the award for the 2021-22 NBA season recognizes the 20-year-old player's achievements for games played in October and November.
NBA
The Jewish Press

Ruderman Family Foundation Honors Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love for Achievements in Inclusion

The Ruderman Family Foundation which is active in the US and Israel, on Thursday announced Kevin Love, who plays in the National Basketball Association for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is a five-time NBA All-Star, an NBA championship winner, and an Olympic gold medalist, as the recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion in recognition of his outstanding contribution to reducing the stigma associated with mental health, and his achievements in the field of inclusion. Love will receive the award in a ceremony in Boston at a date to be determined.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
NBA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy