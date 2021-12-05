ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court activity on Dec. 3: CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs Shawn Hays

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 9: LVNV Funding LLC vs Jasmin Cruz

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Jasmin Cruz on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050389-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 8: Discover Bank vs Steevenson Dextra

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 8: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Debra Paul

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Vincent Roach vs Latavius Murray on Dec. 8

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 8. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Name Of Defendant To Be Served On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cks Prime Investments#Llc#Judicial Circuit Court
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 9: Westlake Services LLC vs Julio Sanchez

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services LLC against Deisy Cue and Julio Sanchez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050688-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
flarecord.com

Case activity for Maria Vazquez vs American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 7

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 7. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Juan Castillo vs Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 7

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Juan Castillo and Yunia Castillo against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 7. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To||comments: Administrative Order 2009'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request...
U.S. POLITICS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Hunters Ridge Property LLC vs Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hunters Ridge Property LLC against Christopher Blazier and Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016099-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy