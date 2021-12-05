Court activity on Dec. 3: CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs Shawn Hays

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Jasmin Cruz on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050389-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Michael Hughes Michael Hughes Aka on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065112-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group LLC against Julio Peralta on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050163-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Franchesca Vasquez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050516-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 8. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Name Of Defendant To Be Served On...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Jason Cothern on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050547-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services LLC against Deisy Cue and Julio Sanchez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050688-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by First National Bank of Omaha against Rafael Yabur on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050104-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Gregory Brian Berenguer Soto on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050322-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Student Loan Solutions LLC against Stephanie Shannon Dobbs on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050522-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 7. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Juan Castillo and Yunia Castillo against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 7. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Addendum To||comments: Administrative Order 2009'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Jose Ortizmelendez on Dec. 7: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049953-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by SPT Dolphin Metro Place II LLC against Charmaine Glean on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016098-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Cristian Oropesa on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-SC-064911-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Colonial Ridge Property LLC against Jordayne Wilson on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016138-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hunters Ridge Property LLC against Christopher Blazier and Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016099-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Leah Byrne against The Grove Resort and Spa LLC on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CA-011485-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
