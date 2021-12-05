Court activity on Dec. 3: LVNV Funding LLC vs Milo Williams

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Rosby Jones and Shelia Joned on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050081-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Smerlyn Padilla on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050519-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Daniel Willett on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050374-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group LLC against Julio Peralta on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050163-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Southern Oaks Apartments LLC against Sammie Lee Weathers, Jr. on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050204-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 8. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Name Of Defendant To Be Served On...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Michael Hughes Michael Hughes Aka on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065112-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Student Loan Solutions LLC against Stephanie Shannon Dobbs on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050522-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 8: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Colonial Ridge Property LLC against Jordayne Wilson on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016138-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC against Jose Ortizmelendez on Dec. 7: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-049953-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 30.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Global Restoration LLC against Castle Key Indemnity Company on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016136-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by SPT Dolphin Metro Place II LLC against Charmaine Glean on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016098-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hunters Ridge Property LLC against Christopher Blazier and Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016099-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Cristian Oropesa on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-SC-064911-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Mario Oyola on Dec. 6. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Compalint'. 'Statement Of Claim ||comments: Mario E Oyola'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-064859-O...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by BH Builders Pro LLC against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 6. 'Addendum To'. 'Streamlined Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Notice Appearance Of Counsel'. 'Notice Of Taking...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Rifai Properties LLC against Jelissa Perez Torres, Luis Rivera and Otilla Rios on Dec. 6. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016095-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida...
