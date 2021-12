Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar has said that the reason Democrats began “squealing and screaming” about the anime video he posted last month was that it was effective. “What I’ve noticed is the Democrats start squealing and screaming. And I can tell your audience – I’ve got seven siblings who are Marxists, and when they start squealing and crying, that’s when I know I’m over the target and to stay there and keep going,” Mr Gosar said in an interview with Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz. Mr Gosar was censured by the House in November for sharing an edited...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO