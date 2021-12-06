ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to...

