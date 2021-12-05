Case activity for UHG I LLC vs Billy Stolin on Dec. 2

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Onemain Financial Group LLC against Julio Peralta on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050163-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management Inc. against Franchesca Vasquez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050516-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by First National Bank of Omaha against Rafael Yabur on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050104-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by American Express National Bank against Margaret Keesee Margaret C Keesee AAO on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065111-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Southern Oaks Apartments LLC against Sammie Lee Weathers, Jr. on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050204-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Jessica Perez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050801-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Rosby Jones and Shelia Joned on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050081-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Jason Cothern on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050547-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Gregory Brian Berenguer Soto on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050322-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services LLC against Deisy Cue and Julio Sanchez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050688-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 8: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 7. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request For Documents'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Complaint'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Civil...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No 15 LLC against Hoyt Gray on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050092-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Student Loan Solutions LLC against Stephanie Shannon Dobbs on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050522-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 1.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Global Restoration LLC against Castle Key Indemnity Company on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016136-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hunters Ridge Property LLC against Christopher Blazier and Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016099-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by BH Builders Pro LLC against Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 7: 'Summons Issued||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-064810-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec....
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by SPT Dolphin Metro Place II LLC against Charmaine Glean on Dec. 6. Case number 2021-CC-016098-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 6.
Comments / 0