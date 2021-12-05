ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Case activity for UHG I LLC vs Billy Stolin on Dec. 2

By Florida Record
flarecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in...

flarecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 8: Discover Bank vs Steevenson Dextra

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 9: Velocity Investments, LLC vs Rosby Jones

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Rosby Jones and Shelia Joned on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050081-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Case Management#Judicial Circuit Court#Civil Cover Sheet
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 9: Westlake Services LLC vs Julio Sanchez

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Westlake Services LLC against Deisy Cue and Julio Sanchez on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050688-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Sept. 2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 8: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Debra Paul

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
flarecord.com

Court activity on Dec. 8: Maria Vazquez vs American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Maria Vazquez and Quillermo Vazquez against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on Dec. 8: 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Per Admin Order No. 2021-04, A Standing Case Management Plan/Order For Streamlined Or General Civil Cases Must Be Submitted Before Summonses Can Be Issued. Please Resubmit The Proposed Summons Along With Th'.
FLORIDA STATE
flarecord.com

Case activity for Vincent Roach vs Latavius Murray on Dec. 7

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 7. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request For Documents'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Complaint'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Civil...
CONGRESS & COURTS
flarecord.com

Case activity for Hunters Ridge Property LLC vs Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Hunters Ridge Property LLC against Christopher Blazier and Kandy Blazier on Dec. 6. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-016099-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy