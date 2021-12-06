ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look for a wet start to this week in the Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the lower-to-mid 60s. On Monday there is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-to-mid 70s. There is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Wdam
