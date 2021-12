Woodburn Estates & Golf residents will light up the golf carts once again to treat residents to seasonal paradeWoodburn Estates and Golf will host the 2021 golf cart Parade of Lights beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 16-17. Carts will begin lining up at 3:15 p.m. at the Woodburn Estates & Golf clubhouse, 1776 Country Club Road. Thursday night's route will focus on the south side of Hwy. 214, winding through community streets and several other local senior living facilities. Friday's route will meander through as many of the neighborhood streets as possible on the north side...

