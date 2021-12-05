ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Ray Dalio says his comments comparing China to a ‘strict parent’ regarding its treatment of dissidents were misunderstood

By Sebastian Tong
Fortune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ray Dalio took to social media on Sunday to say that his views on China had been misunderstood after he had “sloppily answered” a question about his investments in China during an interview on CNBC last...

fortune.com

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China says the boycotts of its Winter Olympics don't matter because those officials were never invited and nobody will miss them anyway

Nations including the US are staging a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China dismissed those plans, saying no one would have cared if the officials came anyway. The countries are pointing to China's human-rights record, with the US citing "ongoing genocide" against the Uyghurs. China dismissed some...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
Mitt Romney
Apple Insider

Chinese media downplaying Apple's reported $275B deal with the country

Apple is again facing scrutiny over its relationship with China in the wake of a Tuesday report suggesting that Cook personally lobbied Chinese officials as part of broader concessions to regulators in the country. However, state-run media outlet Global Times defended the investments in a commentary piece, stating that criticism...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridgewater Associates#Fortune Daily#Cnbc#Chinese#Confucian#Republican#Americans
CNBC

Why billionaire Ray Dalio thinks another economic disaster is coming — and how he recommends preparing for it

First, Ray Dalio foresaw the 2008 financial crisis. Then, he predicted years of long-term financial strain on the U.S. economy from the Covid pandemic. Now, the 72-year-old billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into the world's largest hedge fund is warning of a new economic catastrophe on the horizon — and he wants you to be prepared.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Fortune

Elon Musk hopes China will chill out

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. When it comes to China’s geopolitical future, history will show Tesla CEO Elon Musk as presciently optimistic, woefully naive, or merely corrupted by money.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group’s battle for survival is intensifying after the world’s most indebted developer was formally declared to be in default. One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles.
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
Vanity Fair

Biden’s War With China Is Getting Sticky for U.S. Billionaires

There had already been calls for the United States to stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics over China’s record on human rights, including its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and on its Uyghur Muslim minority. But the pressure intensified last month after the tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault and promptly disappeared from the public eye, triggering international outcry and concern for the Olympian and Wimbledon champion’s safety. “It’s something we are considering,” Joe Biden told reporters in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating largest military buildup since WWII, US Pacific chief says

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commanding Adm. John Aquilino warned on Saturday that China is in the midst of the largest military buildup the world has seen in decades. During a panel discussion with the Ronald Reagan Foundation’s National Defense Forum for 2021, Aquilino said, “What I know we’re watching in...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy