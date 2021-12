It's remarkable that a film that starts with a suicide attempt should become one of the most moving and enduring Christmas movies of all time. Our hero is George Bailey, a normal guy trying to do his best but who has become jaded by life's many setbacks. Just when he's feeling truly desperate, his guardian angel arrives to show him what the world might have been like had he never existed. It's A Wonderful Life is all about what love really means, a life-affirming film that will make you feel gratitude in abundance.

