Cochranton theatre showing 'The Chosen'

"The Chosen," a multi-season series about the life of Jesus Christ, hits the screen for free each Monday and Tuesday night this month in Cochranton.

The first two seasons of the crowd-funded series are being shown at The Motzing Center's Iris Theatre, 157 Adams St.

A total of 16 episodes will be shown in order throughout the month with two episodes per night, according to Lisa Lang, organizer of the event.

The series by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins depicts the life of Christ and the disciples with an authentic human approach to the Bible's narrative.

"It's very down to earth — it's absolutely relatable," Lang said. "It's not a replacement of Scripture, but an entertainment piece promoting Scripture. You have to have character development."

People also can watch the series for free as well by going online to thechosen.tv or downloading its app on to their mobile device.

Though "The Chosen" is free to watch, viewers have poured $40 million and counting into its production budget, enough to pay for three out of a planned seven seasons, according to a recent Wall Street Journal story on the show. The costs of building the new production facilities, on a 1,200-acre camp owned by the Salvation Army, are being covered by a smaller group of the show’s fans, the Journal reported.

Lang has been one of the investors in "The Chosen" after seeing "The Shepherd," a short film Jenkins made in 2017 on the birth of Jesus as told through the eyes of a shepherd.

"I saw an ad on Facebook introducing 'The Shepherd' — watched it and it touched my heart," Lang said.

That led her to becoming more involved with the series' production — even being an an extra in the background of a scene set in the village Capernaum in the sixth episode.

Episodes already have been viewed more than 300 million times and the series has been translated into 50 languages.

"It feels more like a movement to me, more than an entertainment piece," Lang said. "I'm shocked how it's grown."

YOU CAN WATCH

"The Chosen" will be shown for free at The Motzing Center's Iris Theatre, 157 Adams St., Cochranton, each Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The 16 episodes available currently will be shown in order with two per night, starting this evening. Each evening runs no more than two hours in total.

"The Shepherd," a short film depicting the birth of Jesus through the eyes of a shepherd, will precede "The Chosen" at 6:30 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday.

On show nights there will be a free bus shuttle from Inspire Salon, 9084 Cochranton Road, Meadville, to The Motzing Center. The Girardat LP Bus Co. bus leaves at 6 and returns by 9:30.