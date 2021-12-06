2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $132,500

(DALLAS, TX) Looking for a house in Dallas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re on the market for a home in Philadelphia, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
A developer is planning to build 340 homes on the site of the former Hampton Heights golf course. The Hickory course closed in October after the property was sold. Developer D.R. Horton is set to turn the property into a community known as The Hamptons at Hickory. The company was...
Comments / 0