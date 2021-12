Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles-based sustainable denim label Triarchy has teamed up with Danish model Josephine Skriver to debut a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles this week. “Collaborating with Josephine on this collection was not only a dream because her aesthetic is a perfect compliment to Triarchy’s, but also because she was genuinely interested in the fabrics we developed for this collaboration. The sustainability was just as important as the style for Josephine, and that’s why this collection works so well,” Adam Taubenfligel, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told WWD.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO