SportsBeat Live: Chiefs top Broncos with fifth straight win. Stay up late with us

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs, who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship. Javonte Williams started in place of the injured Melvin Gordon III and had 102 yards rushing along with a late touchdown catch for the Broncos. They have lost 12 straight to Kansas City.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO