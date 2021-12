The Falcons are coming off a great defensive effort against the Jaguars that resulted in a 21-14 road win, with the help of the rushing attack — Cordarrelle Patterson and the offensive line together. In fact, it was the best the run game has looked since the season opener against the Eagles. Atlanta totaled 149 rush yards — 108 coming from Patterson alone — against Jacksonville and forced two Jaguars turnovers. The Falcons looked competent in all three phases of the game, even if the passing game struggled yet again.

