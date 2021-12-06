ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande shares plummet 20% to new record low as default fears resurface

By Laura He
CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong (CNN Business) — Shares of Evergrande plummeted to a new record low on Monday as the Chinese developer once again teetered on the brink of default. Evergrande's stock closed down 20% at 1.81 Hong Kong dollars ($0.23), the lowest since it listed in Hong Kong in 2009. It has...

www.cnn.com

dallassun.com

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande defaults Fitch

The China Evergrande Group has been declared in default on its dollar debt by Fitch Ratings. Evergrande is the second largest residential real estate company in China, with more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities. The US-based rating agency cut the developer's rating to Restricted Default due to non-payment of...
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

Evergrande and Kaisa Have Defaulted, Fitch Says

Fitch Ratings said China Evergrande Group EGRNF -4.42% and a second big property developer, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. 1638 1.10% , had defaulted after missing U.S. dollar bond payments. Kaisa, which in 2015 became one of the first Chinese developers to default abroad, has defaulted again after not repaying a...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Evergrande declared in default as huge restructuring looms

China Evergrande Group has officially been labeled a defaulter for the first time, the latest milestone in months-long financial drama that's likely to culminate in a massive restructuring of the world's most indebted developer. Fitch Ratings cut Evergrande to "restricted default" over its failure to make two coupon payments by...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Australian Shares Edge Lower as Technology Drags, Evergrande Defaults

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 28.70 points or 0.39% to 7,355.80 in Friday’s deals, extending declines of 0.28% in the previous session and tracking losses on Wall Street overnight as market participants remained cautious ahead of key CPI data due tomorrow, while reports of Chinese property giant Evergrande’s default also soured risk sentiment.
STOCKS
investing.com

Shares in Focus After Debt Defaults Declared: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings may move after the embattled developers were officially labeled defaulters for the first time. The two firms were downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings, which cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fitch lowers China Evergrande rating to 'restricted default'

Fitch Ratings on Thursday lowered the credit rating on embattled home builder China Evergrande. to restricted default from C. The downgrades reflect the non-payment of coupons due Nov. 6 for its Tianji subsidiary of $645 million and $590 million after the grace period lapsed on Dec. 6. Fitch said the company did not respond to its request for confirmation on the coupon payments. "Failure to make coupon payments within the grace period is consistent with Fitch's definition of an 'RD' rating, as the company has experienced an uncured payment default on a material financial obligation but has not yet entered into bankruptcy filings, administration, receivership, liquidation, or other formal winding-up procedures, and has not otherwise ceased operating," the rating agency said.
MARKETS
Reuters

India's fuel demand eases in November after festival boost

Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.13 million tonnes, down 4% from October...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bitcoin Slides As Evergrande Defaults On $1.2B Debt

China Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) has defaulted on its debt obligation, according to a report from Al Jazeera. What Happened: The debt-ridden Chinese real estate giant was declared to have defaulted on more than $1.2 billion worth of bonds as confirmed by Fitch ratings on Thursday. The first official default has...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS

