ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Couple describe hotel quarantine after returning from honeymoon in South Africa

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Dia8_0dF2M38e00

A couple who have been forced to use the Government’s hotel quarantine scheme after spending their honeymoon in South Africa have described their experience as “awful”.

Kate and Alex Freed, 29 and 30 years old respectively, from London, rescheduled their wedding four times as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

After getting married in September, they booked their honeymoon to South Africa.

They spoke exclusively to the PA news agency on the third day of their 10-day quarantine period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKSPX_0dF2M38e00
The couple on their honeymoon in South Africa (Kate Freed/PA)

“We’d been planning the South Africa trip for ages… we didn’t book it until the green list changed and the foreign travel advice was that it was safe to go to”, Kate explained.

“To be charged for coming back to your country when the Government’s told you it’s safe to go, I think is just wrong”, Alex added.

The couple flew back from South Africa on December 2, after having their original flight home cancelled due to the travel ban.

They said it took almost six hours to get from the plane at Heathrow to their hotel, the Holiday Inn Express at Heathrow Terminal 4, including waiting in a bus from the terminal to the hotel.

“They put us onto a bus for the 30-second journey, but we were on the bus for three hours”, Alex explained.

“We were on a bus full of people, (with) no ventilation.

“It was the most unorganised mess ever. People were crying. It just seemed like something from a film, it was a bit mad,” he added.

After arriving at the hotel itself, the pair said they had food and other supplies delivered by their family, because the hotel food is “inedible”.

“You’re paying serious money and… it’s not substantial meals. Half the time it’s cold, half the time it’s just inedible”, Alex said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSbXw_0dF2M38e00
Alex Freed described the food as “inedible” (Kate Freed/PA)

Day to day, guests can request to go outside for a walk. A security guard accompanies them downstairs, and they are allowed 20 minutes in the hotel car park before being told they have to go back inside, the pair said.

Travellers returning from red list countries originally faced a cost of £1,750 to quarantine in a hotel when the scheme was first announced in February.

The price has now risen to £2,285 for the 11-night stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSqGi_0dF2M38e00
The area outside the hotel, where guests are allowed 20 minutes of fresh air (Kate Freed/PA)

“I’d rather pay for security outside my flat and they can watch me not leave”, Kate said.

“I don’t disagree with quarantine if that’s what the Government want to do… It’s just the cost that’s come with it,” she added.

“The way it is run is awful. I just feel something needs to be done about it,” Alex said.

PA has contacted Holiday Inn Express for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeymoon#Quarantine#The Holiday Inn Express#Heathrow Terminal 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Holidaymakers want court action over South Africa quarantine

Holidaymakers returning from South Africa are considering court action after long-awaited trips ended in quarantine. Couples have told the BBC they have spent thousands of pounds in hotel fees despite following all the Covid rules before travelling. The discovery of the Omicron variant led to a snap decision to add...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Netherlands goes into a new lockdown

Despite 85% of the country’s adult population being vaccinated, the surge in the Netherlands is said to be the worst in Western Europe. The government of the Netherlands announced that starting on Monday, November 29, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will be closed from 5pm to 5am. Masks will be required in secondary schools, and everyone who can work from home is urged to do so.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

South Africa urges UK to reconsider quarantine rule

South Africa’s tourism minister said it is “most disappointing” that the UK has put the country back on its red list because of a new strain of Covid-19. And the country’s head of tourism in the UK has urged the British government to reconsider the hotel quarantine rules that will come into force on Sunday for arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Cambridge couple stranded in South Africa

A British couple stranded in South Africa after flights were disrupted due to the Omicron variant said it had been "the most horrendous task" to get home. Sally Storr, from Cambridge, arrived in Johannesburg on 26 November as the country was put back on the red list. Her partner Terry...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Military Police Arrest Couple On Plane After Leaving Dutch Quarantine Hotel

The Dutch military police arrested a married couple after they left the hotel where they were supposed to quarantine and boarded a plane Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Petra Faber, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said that an investigation was underway to determine whether the couple committed a crime, the AP reported. “Quarantine is not obligatory, but we assume people will act responsibly,” Faber said, according to AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia detects first Omicron case in quarantined traveler from South Africa

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a foreign student who was quarantined after arrival from South Africa two weeks ago, its health minister said on Friday. Authorities had re-tested earlier positive samples after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

U.S. citizen describes stressful trip to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Brett Nestadt boarded a plane headed for Johannesburg. It'd been 3 years since he'd seen his family in South Africa and he was excited for the reunion. While he was midair, news broke that the omicron variant of COVID-19 had been discovered in South Africa. "Kind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy