Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

 4 days ago

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0. Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21....

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-9; L.Jackson 5 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0. Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53. Drive: 17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Freeman 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 0.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 Betting Odds: Early Lines Have Steelers As Small Home Underdogs

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) in Week 12 in a game with huge AFC North and playoff implications. At FanDuel, 87% of the money was on the Steelers (+3.5) and 73% of the money was on the Steelers moneyline. At BetMGM, bettors bucks (80%) backed the Under (45.5) and 67% of the dollars were on Steelers ML.
It’s Always Sunny in Baltimore

Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens became the first team since 2013 to win a game with their quarterback throwing four interceptions, breaking a 41-game losing streak for such teams. They’re also 4-0 this season when Lamar Jackson throws more than two interceptions, while the rest of the NFL is a combined 9-59.
Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death […] The post Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Greg Cote's Week 14 NFL picks

Not to jinx it, but we’re on a heater. We have excavated out of what had been a very tough season with a run of strong weeks both overall and against the spread. That continued both ways in Week 13, at 11-3 outright and 10-4 vs. the evil betting line. Included was a a fifth straight (!) Upset of the Week bull’s-eye with Seattle beating San Fran. That’s a heck of a run for anybody, anywhere, anytime. We were 3-for-3 in outright upset calls, in fact, also nailing Washington over Vegas and New England over Buffalo. In addition we had a pair of ‘dogs-with-points in covers by the Lions and Steelers. Can we stay on the hotfoot? Unlike the streaking Dolphins, we get no byes, so let’s keep on scorchin’! [Note: Thursday night pick was Steelers (+3 1/2) over @Vikings, 23-20.]
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson denies report that he’d consider waiving no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints: ‘I love this city’

RENTON, Wash. — Will Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ask out after the 2021 season?. That question has hovered ominously over the Seahawks since last offseason, when reports first circulated of the quarterback’s increasing restlessness with the direction of the franchise, and have only heightened in recent weeks as Seattle has fallen to the bottom of the NFC West.
Falcons’ defense no stranger to facing Panthers’ Cam Newton

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are no strangers to Cam Newton. From 2011-19, the Panthers quarterback faced the Falcons 15 times. A former Westlake High and Auburn star, Newton is back with the Panthers for a second stint and will play the Falcons again at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
ESPN’s Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To … God?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.
