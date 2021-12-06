ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wembley murders Pcs face jail over WhatsApp images

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqU04_0dF2LTiq00

Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman will be sentenced later.

Pc Deniz Jaffer and Pc Jamie Lewis were assigned to guard the crime scene overnight after Ms Henry, 46, and Ms Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London.

Instead, they breached the cordon to take “inappropriate” and “unauthorised” photographs of the bodies, which were then shared on WhatsApp.

Lewis even superimposed his face onto a picture with the victims in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFbAT_0dF2LTiq00
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman taken from Bibaa’s phone (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

He sent the doctored image to Jaffer, who forwarded it to a female officer at the scene.

Jaffer went on to show one of the photos to a male officer as they left the park and sent others to three friends on WhatsApp.

Lewis, who used “degrading and sexist” language, also shared crime scene pictures with a WhatsApp group of 40-plus officers called the “A Team”.

The pair, who were attached to the Met’s North East command unit, were suspended from duty following their arrests on June 22 last year.

Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, 33, from Colchester, Essex, pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

They will be sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft on Monday at the Old Bailey.

Previously, the sisters’ mother Mina Smallman called on the Metropolitan Police to “get the rot out once and for all”.

Last month, a tribunal found the officers had committed gross misconduct.

Lewis was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police immediately and Jaffer would have been sacked too, had he not already quit the force.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Serial abuser jailed for life for girlfriend’s murder

A serial abuser of women who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck has been jailed for at least 23 years. “Self-obsessed” Taye Francis had convictions for rape and violence when he killed 23-year-old Khloemae Loy in a hotel room last July. Francis, 40, of no fixed address, had admitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lewis
BBC

Donnell Rhule: Cousins jailed for West Dulwich murder

Two cousins who stabbed a teenager to death in south London have been jailed for at least 23 years each. Sean Robinson, 27, and Kieran Robinson, 22, were convicted in October of murdering 18-year-old Donnell Rhule on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich. The Old Bailey previously heard the pair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Jailed after Trying to Murder Another

Katlin Alexus Marie Richardson, 20 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attempted to murder another woman during a dispute on Smith Street. Reports did not list any details in the altercation. Richardson is charged with aggravated assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#Gross Misconduct#Pcs#The Met S North East#The Metropolitan Police
BBC

Burnley brothers jailed after student, 19, shot in face

Two brothers involved in the "cowardly" shooting of an innocent 19-year-old student in Lancashire have been jailed. The victim, who has not been named, was shot in the face after a group of other youths had a row with one of the brothers in a Brierfield supermarket. Lee Barnett, 37,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man jailed for 18 years for attempting to murder Lottery-winning partner

Stephen Gibbs, 45, knifed Emma Brown seven times in the face when she him told their relationship was over. A man who knifed his Lottery-winner partner seven times in the face when she tried to end their relationship has been jailed for 18 years. Stephen Gibbs, 45, attacked Emma Brown,...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
guthrienewspage.com

Murder suspect released from jail on bond

Dan Triplett walked out of the Logan County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon. He’s accused of shooting and killing Brent Mack. A bond hearing was held last week where Triplett was given a $500,000 bond from Judge Susan Worthington. He’s been charged with first degree murder. : Judge...
GUTHRIE, OK
evalleytimes.com

Delphina Bonn murder: The photo of the accused in jail was known

About four days after being admitted to prison in the United States, the first photo of the prison was seen Augustine Lucas Mariani, 20-year-old Argentine man charged with second-degree murder Graphic designer Delphina Pan, She died at her home in Miami Beach. In the picture that spread later on social...
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Bravery award for West Yorkshire PCs who disarmed sword killers

Police officers who arrested two teenagers armed with a samurai sword as they hacked to death a factory worker have received a national bravery award. The four West Yorkshire constables disarmed the attackers outside a pharmaceuticals company in Huddersfield in January last year. Robert Wilson, 53, died after being stabbed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy