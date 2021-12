Food Network personality Sunny Anderson sure knows how to fight bullies and keep her head high. Last year, she posted on Instagram about how trolls are everywhere: Online, as well as in everyday life. Her words were powerful and she said that she had "a built-in bully at home" and knew that bullies are often insecure people who are in pain themselves. She wrote, "The next time you see a troll, you can smile at the jokes, but also frown at their pain. Trolls only look to the top, they never bully beneath themselves. And by the top I mean exactly what you think, happy people, successful people, etc."

