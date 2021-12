The pound has continued to push lower in recent days but continues to lack momentum, which could point to further weakness in the sell-off. The most recent low came on reduced momentum again which suggests a corrective move may not be far away. It’s worth noting that divergences between price and oscillators aren’t reversal indicators on their own, rather a warning sign that a reversal may be coming as the move is losing pace.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO