Animals

Catty Celebs: 10 stars who are Crazy Cat Lovers

By Bang Showbiz
Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats vs dogs is a debate that will never end, and of...

kdhnews.com

Gwinnett Daily Post

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Guest Cat Star: The Huntress

Hazel is my long-haired white, black and tan calico cat. She is my sweet, loveable, beautiful and smart-as-a-whip kitty. She is also a Huntress. She can find the mice in the house, patiently stalk them and catch them. Usually, she ends up toying with the poor terrified little creature until I trap it and set the little beast outside.
ANIMALS
AZFamily

Top 10 names for dogs and cats in 2021 released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A top 10 names list for dogs and cats in 2021 has been put together after a database search from the leader in medical insurance for our furry friends. Trupanion compiled the list after a survey of more than 650,000 insured pets in 2021. While only...
PETS
homecrux.com

15+ Coolest Christmas Gifts for Cat Lovers in 2021

Since your cat cannot speak up to tell you what she wants for a Christmas gift, it’s your prerogative to get her the best. To help you choose from a wide variety of options available out there, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts for cat lovers in your life. Happy shopping!
PETS
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
Literary Hub

The Cat Who Saved Books

The following is excerpted from The Cat Who Saved Books, a novel of books, first love, fantasy, and an unusual friendship with a talking cat. Natsukawa is a doctor in Nagano, Japan. His first book Kamisama No Karute (God’s Medical Records) won the Shogakukan Fiction Prize and received 2nd Place at the Japan Bookseller Awards. It sold over 1.5 million copies and was adapted into a film in Japan.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

40 Gifts for Cat-Lovers

Those looking for inspiration on what to give their cat-loving friends and family can find some useful examples in this list of gifts for cat-lovers. The Kruk Garage Workstyle leather pet carrier is a great option for style consumers looking for a practical and chic way to transport their feline. The leather piece was designed for comfort and features a built-in flap that allows pets to see out. In addition, the carrier boasts additional storage space for owners to store personal items -- eliminating the need for an additional bag.
PETS
NBC News

14 gifts for cat lovers: Toys, beds, slippers, mugs and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Since adopting my kitten in September, I’ve developed...
PETS
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
East Valley Tribune

Feline lovers will flock to annual cat show next weekend

After a pandemic-driven hiatus last year, scores of cats and their masters – well, at least owners – will be descending next weekend on the Mesa Convention Center for Arizona’s largest cat show. Presented by the Phoenix Cat Fanciers, the show runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 11...
MESA, AZ
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
247tempo.com

The Smartest Dog Breeds in America

Dogs are America’s most popular pets, and almost 50 million households have one or more. They are great companions and can be playmates, hard workers, herders, and guardians. But some kinds of dogs, frankly, are smarter than others — and, to put it bluntly, who wants a dumb dog?. Smart...
PETS
101.5 WPDH

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Cat Lovers

Choosing the most perfect gift for someone can be challenging at times. You may wonder what they like, what do they need, or even if they would like the present that is given. During the holiday season, we may stress out about buying enough or giving a thoughtful gift. At times, it's the small things that can truly mean the most.
PETS

