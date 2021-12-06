ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cry me a river! Did you know these songs had so much shade?!

By Bang Showbiz
 4 days ago

Nothing sets the internet a-light like some not-so-subtle shade in a song. There are SO many...

New Haven Register

Song You Need to Know: Musclecars, ‘Shelter’

Musclecars’ “Shelter” is airy and urgent. The production is uncluttered; the piano refuses to settle on any easily memorable vamp; singer Brandon Markell Holmes unfurls long, wordless ad-libs in daredevil falsetto, content to take his time and play around in the upper register. Later, all the parts start to coalesce, and shattering cymbals add more heft. The percussion spurs Holmes towards exhortation; where his three syllable lines — “holding me, touching me, loving me” — initially sounded wistful, they start to hit like commands.
MUSIC
Wired

The Real Reason Hold Music Bothers You So Much

Everyone knows the drill: Dial, then wait. Then wait some more, as a nondescript but vaguely irritating tune drones on. If customer surveys are to be believed, many people will lose whole days of their lives listening in limbo, humming the same song on repeat, hearing promises that their call is very important and that the next available representative will be with them shortly.
MUSIC
THE WORD: Mary did you know? Yes.

The term “advent” is derived from the Latin “adventus,” meaning “coming” or “arrival.” Based on that etymology, Advent has a dual meaning of celebrating the arrival of Jesus at his birth and preparing for his Second Coming. As we keep our calendars, light our wreaths and erect our Christmas trees, remember that Advent is not just about when Jesus came but also when he is coming again.
RELIGION
Complex

Kim Kardashian Remembers Virgil Abloh: ‘You Always Gave So Much’

Kim Kardashian is saluting the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh. The businesswoman and friend of the fashion mastermind/longtime Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram to share a thoughtful post about Abloh, who died over the weekend at age 41 after a two-year cancer battle. Her caption began with the statement that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” as she added that she “can’t help but ask why.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Signs, There’s So Much Drama In The Forecast This Week

With just a few weeks left of 2021, you may feel eager to get to the end of this year so you can start focusing on the next one. However, so many twists and turns are heading your way, so don’t be surprised if there’s still more drama on your radar. The month of December is smoldering with intense astrology, and this week, you may start to feel the tension rising. And if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, then the week of December 6, 2021 might be much more stressful than you were hoping for.
ASTRONOMY
udiscovermusic.com

So You Think You Know Lou Reed?

From his groundbreaking work with The Velvet Underground to releasing numerous classics as a solo artist, Lou Reed is one of the most influential figures in rock and roll. But how well do you know the downtown New York singer-songwriter’s life? “Take a walk on the wild side” with this quiz to find out!
CELEBRITIES
Tom Ford finding life 'very hard' without husband

Tom Ford is finding life "very hard" without his husband. The 60-year-old designer-and-filmmaker's spouse Richard Buckley - who he married in 2014 after 27 years together - passed away in September at the age of 72 and the 'Nocturnal Animals' director admitted he's still struggling to adjust to the journalist not being around any more.
CELEBRITIES
Mariah Carey's goal this Christmas is to spread 'love'

Mariah Carey wants to spread "love" this Christmas. The 52-year-old singer released a new Christmas song titled 'Fall in Love at Christmas' last month, and has said her mission with putting the song into the world was to help "give love away" to people around the world during the festive season.
MUSIC
Teton Valley News

“You down with CRT…yeah you know me…”

I’m holding hands with my two children. My daughter on my right, my son on my left. It’s a gorgeous Idaho summer day and we’re lucky because Amusement Park has been on our calendar for months. Our necks are craned as we stare skyward toward a giant roller coaster. One of my children is recoiling and terrified, the other is standing on tippy toes and thrilled. They are experiencing this event quite differently! I felt pinned down, lacking the tools to navigate this complex situation. How do I validate each perspective? How do I chart a course forward that affirms their respective viewpoints and doesn’t alienate one or the other? I was confused. Of course, there’s no virtue in loving or hating rollercoasters, it’s just a rollercoaster. However, each of my kids had very strong, yet polar opposite reactions to it. I could have used some training!
SOCIETY
Zendaya: I don't have a career plan

Zendaya doesn't have a career plan. The 25-year-old actress is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but Zendaya insists she's not following a strict career plan. The actress - who began her career as a child model and back-up dancer - told Interview Magazine: "I never really...
CELEBRITIES
Pharrell Williams describes Jay-Z's recording process as "weird and amazing"

Pharrell Williams has recorded with a who's who of music, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Kanye West, and he's worked more than anyone else with one of the new members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z. They began recording in 1999, and their seemingly endless list of hits includes "Frontin'," "Excuse Me Miss" and "Change Clothes."
MUSIC
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC

