In a game heard on KHAM 103.1 FM last night, the Waldorf women’s basketball team got off to a good start but slowed and fell to Iowa Wesleyan, 67-45. This was the second time that the Warriors and Tigers met in a women’s basketball game this season. Both teams started the season with Wesleyan beating Waldorf 79-49 in Mount Pleasant, but Waldorf was determined to change that result with the confidence of a winning streak. Waldorf had won four straight games going into last night’s contest.

