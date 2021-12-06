Catty Celebs: 10 stars who are Crazy Cat Lovers

Yuan fen(縁份) is the Chinese term for preordained relationship. How Dukey came into my life could only be yuan fen. Eleven years ago, I had my heart set on adopting a female cat since all my previous ones were males from owners who no longer could care for them. When a local animal shelter posted on-line the pictures of a litter of Siamese kittens for adoption, I mentally picked Empress. So on the day when the kittens became available, I arrived before the shelter opened and was first in the cat adoption line.
