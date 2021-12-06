Smackdown: Sami Zayn was destroyed

We've heard of a number of interesting pitches made by WWE superstars over the years, but Beth Phoenix's latest pitch revelation might be one of the best ones yet. Phoenix revealed on Twitter that during one of her first jobs with WWE as an extra, she pitched a storyline to Michael Hayes. That storyline was quite detailed, and it had WWE bringing her in as Brock Lesnar's sister. Now, we know that never ended up happening, but it is an interesting what-if style tale. Since then Phoenix has gone on to have a Hall of Fame career in WWE and Lesnar has had a great one as well, so neither of them ended up needing that particular storyline.

