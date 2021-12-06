ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

CCTV Script 02/12/21

CNBC
 4 days ago

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 2, 2021, Thursday. This very meeting is vital for OPEC+ since global oil demand is facing uncertainty from Omicron and the alliance also needs to react to the reserves released by major consumers as well as the...

www.cnbc.com

Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China has been one of the main drivers of the 2000-2014 commodities supercycle. Slower economic growth and a huge debt bubble pose a tremendous risk to oil markets. China’s Evergrande crisis shows the fragility of the Chinese debt market. Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Amos Hochstein
US News and World Report

Top U.S. Shale Producer Worries Oil Prices Could Run Too Hot

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Scott Sheffield, the chief executive of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co, on Tuesday said he worries oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after years underinvestment in the sector. “I’m worried that it may get too high, above $100 (per barrel),"...
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
resilience.org

U.S. shale oil and gas forecast: Too good to be true?

Earth scientist David Hughes—who is out with a new skeptical report on the future of U.S. shale oil and gas—has two very important things in common with Michael Burry. Burry is the investor made famous by The Big Short, the book that was later turned into a movie of the same name about the 2008 housing crash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KSLTV

Gasoline and natural gas prices begin to drop

(CNN) — Americans grappling with historic levels of inflation are finally getting some relief where they need it most: Previously-booming energy prices. After a relentless rise, prices at the pump are heading south. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to a seven-week low of $3.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Raw component costs send diesel exhaust fluid prices soaring

(Correction: Noting that the DEF regulation was implemented in 2010, substituting for a specific model year requiring DEF use.) A lengthy series of events has come together to drive the price of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) higher, a trend that recently took another jolt higher in the spot market. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY

