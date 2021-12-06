The news you need to know today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WUWF
wuwf.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida added 10,892 new cases of coronavirus over the last week from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now at 61,701, up 153 from a week earlier. The total cases is at 3,697,523. The health department reported 101,032 more Floridians were vaccinated in the...

lebtown.com

Omicron variant detected in Pennsylvania. Here’s what you need to know.

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia health officials on Dec. 3 said a city resident had tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the first confirmed case in Pennsylvania. The development was expected and is not a cause for concern, according to officials, but rather a reason to consider taking extra precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wuwf.org

Two likely omicron cases identified in Florida

The first two presumptive cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Florida. The first case was in Tampa and was confirmed by a local Veterans Affairs lab, Department of Health spokesman Jeremy Redfern said Tuesday. The second presumptive case was identified by the Department of Health's genetic sequencing of a portion of positive COVID tests.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. court temporarily reinstates school face mask mandate

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks. The action is temporary, with the court scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on Dec. 8 and decides its fate. The court noted it has taken no position; one justice disagreed with reinstating the mandate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

What federal workers and government vendors need to know about vaccine mandate laws

(BPT) - On November 4, 2021, the Biden administration released a new federal rule identifying COVID-19 as an occupational hazard and mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The mandate would apply to health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicaid or Medicare, federal contractors and federal employees, as well as businesses with more than 100 employees. It does not apply to employees who work remotely, outside, or otherwise don’t report to workplaces where other people work or shop. While it was set to go into effect January 4, 2022, on November 6, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an order to temporarily stay the mandate in response to a lawsuit filed by opponents on November 5, 2021. The resolution remains forthcoming.
U.S. POLITICS
Sandy Post

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
UPI News

Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker in the Southern District of Georgia said Biden likely exceeded his authority by issuing the mandate for contractors. He signed a pair of executive orders in September requiring all federal workers, contractors, and healthcare workers employed by institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Dem introduces legislation to protect public health officials from threats, assaults

State Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) introduced legislation Wednesday that aims to protect public health workers amid the barrage of death threats and other violence they’ve faced over COVID-19 health mandates. Senate Bills 781 and 782 would increase penalties for anyone who assaults, or threatens to assault, a public health official. The legislation mirrors an […] The post Dem introduces legislation to protect public health officials from threats, assaults appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS

